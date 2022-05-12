It was announced in 2021 for new and past generation consoles, but now the studio reported that it will only be released on PS5 and Xbox Series.





Gotham Knightsthe long-awaited video game based on the universe of DC, shared two news in the last hours. On the one hand, she launched an interesting gameplay with two protagonists and on the other ruled out the release of the video game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.











The great Warner Bros game that was canceled on PS4 and Xbox One

Warner Bros announced this title in 2021 and expressed its intention to launch it for past and new generation consoles, but six months after its departure it published a statement where it ruled out the arrival for PS4 and Xbox One without leaving too many explanations.

“The global launch of Gotham Knights is planned for the October 25, 2022. Please note that in order to provide players with the best possible gaming experience, the game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles,” said Warner Bros. Montreal.

The company only emphasized the quality of the final product and left many doubts about this abrupt decision. Some speculated on the impossibility of adapting certain content to the power of past consoles and others, on the lack of time to focus on both generations. Single Warner Bros he knows.





Gotham Knights: new Nightwing and Red Hood gameplay

Along with the statement, Warner Bros released a gameplay of two of the protagonists of the video game, who investigate clues about the Court of Owls, one of the factions. In the video you can see the types of combat and skills that you will have Gotham Knights.

