The green revolution of La Madernassa

There Madernassa Restaurant and Resort di di Guarene (Cn) becomes more and more green. Having recently been recognized as one of the best top 30 restaurants on the planet according to we are smart green guide, the international guide that rewards the best restaurants around the world for the creative use of seasonal ingredients and for the quantity of fruit and vegetable dishes, also winning the Discovery Award for Italy, the award that recognizes the most recent innovations in the field of fruit and vegetables of some high-level restaurants, and after the success of the 2-star chef michelein Michelangelo Mammoliti, at the helm of the cuisine of Madernassa, among the best top 100 chefs in the world for The best chef awards, aims to raise the bar further, orienting the work of the entire structure in compliance with environmental sustainability at 360 degrees.

From the swimming pool to the rooms, from the herb garden to the orchard, in every area of ​​the Madernassa special attention will be paid to the environment, as evidenced by Fabrizio Ventura and Ivan Delpianoin representation of the property.

“Anyone who knows me knows how sensitive and close I am to environmental issues that in the past I have also had the pleasure of dealing closely with – stated Ventura himself – The term green has been known for a few years but I was interested in these issues already at the beginning of my working career. The goal we have set ourselves for this two-year period 2021 – 2022, after focusing on how to optimize some aspects of the restaurant, is to make some precautions and structural interventions to reduce the environmental impact of the entire resort, developing biodiversity projects, with positive benefits for us and for the whole community “.

It’s a shared project, he adds Ivan Delpiano, that deepens its constant commitment in the search for the experiential uniqueness for the guests of the resort to experience and certifies: “To allow our guests to live the all-encompassing experience in contact with nature, in addition to all the other initiatives, we are completing the large park of over 15,000 square meters that surrounds the Resort with the creation of a wooded area, which will contain all ‘inside two lakes, oaks, hornbeams, mulberries, wild hazel bushes and many native essences “

Here are the various green interventions that will be carried out:

Sustainable electricity

From 1 January 2021, the electricity used by the entire structure comes exclusively from renewable sources and is certified by a Guarantee of Origin

(GO). The fuel that keeps the machine running is entirely generated by systems capable of converting solar and wind energy into electricity. The source is just over 70 km from Guarene – the locality is that of Paesana – and the raw material is supplied by and VISO, “A young 2 company from Saluzzo specialized in the supply of electricity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), farms, shops and restaurants, which since 2012 has made innovation and sustainability its strengths and which” adds the property “From September 2019 it is supplier of La Madernassa”. Always remaining on the subject, the commitment is also that of reduce the energy impact of suppliers. If on the one hand there is an increase in costs equal to + 10-12% / kWh, on the other hand it is important to record a net decrease in environmental impact.

Loading... Advertisements

Local water, plastic reduction and separate collection

As in other restaurants of the same level, even in La Madernassa it is possible to choose, when taking a seat at the table, between several different types of water. What distinguishes the sign and the structure is the omnipresent proposal – in the rooms, in the swimming pool and in the restaurant, as entry water – of a local product, a choice that implies a reduction in the pollution caused by its transport. It is about Eva, the water that flows from the highest spring in Europe, at 2042 m, between the peaks of Monviso, in an area recently declared a UNESCO World and Biosphere Reserve. Specifically, the source of bottling and storage of La Madernassa is located in Paesana, the point from which the transport is carried out. Eva water stands out for its respect for the territory, as evidenced by the ISO 14001 certificate, and for its extreme lightness, which allows it to be classified as ‘minimally mineralized’. The choice of format varies according to the context – in the rooms 33 cl is preferred, while in the pool and in the restaurant the higher formats – but the aspect that unites the supply is the exclusive choice of glass as a container, in order to reduce the use of plastic. In the same vein, it was decided to decrease the use of products packaged with plastic, preferring those presented in glass or aluminum. All these materials will be correctly separated – paper and cardboard, plastic, glass, wet and undifferentiated – with the new storage station for separate waste collection, which will be built in the external car park of the structure, with dimensions tripled compared to the previous ones.

Containment of temperature and heating

With the aim of making temperature control and heating efficient, the choice of the La Madernassa Restaurant & Resort was to install, in the Garden area, thermal break windows, capable of isolating the environment more efficiently both in summer and in winter. The purchase of two boilers for the restaurant, a condensing geothermal and with a high thermal output, for heating, and a continuous one for the production of hot water, will allow the reduction, in the short and long term, of the consumption of methane for the production of hot water and for heating the restaurant. Another important step was taken in the purchase of a heat pump, able to mitigate the hot summer temperatures and cold winter temperatures in the Langhe Terrace.

Vineyard, vegetable garden, greenhouse and native wood

There are many interventions already carried out, or in anticipation of being, in the environments most closely connected to the 2 * Michelin La Madernassa Restaurant. In vineyard, the replacement of the plastic supports with steel equivalents and of the concrete poles with bamboo canes and the wooden variant allowed the change of the structural organization of the area, which until now had already distinguished itself for its organic production. If in the greenhouse projects dedicated to biodiversity are planned, the same can be said of orchard, the botanical garden of herbs and the vegetable garden, where the cultivation spaces have been increased and optimized, up to the current 5000 square meters. The biggest novelty, however, is represented by the creation of an indigenous forest, composed of tall trees, bushes and edible herbs, with the triple function of decreasing the presence of CO2 in the atmosphere, increasing the production of O2 and cultivating essences useful for the restaurant kitchen. “The wood will rise in the upper part of the structure, where previously there was an apricot orchard, and will contain two small lakes just 4 obtained, oaks, hornbeams, elms and bushes of wild hazel and hawthorn”, adds the manager Ivan Delpiano. For now there will be no tables, but paths with wooden and stone benches, to allow customers to live the all-encompassing experience in contact with nature.

Sustainable suppliers

Where La Madernassa cannot operate, it checks and will check that the work of third parties is in line with the dictates of the green restart. In fact, in this program, a fundamental role is played by providers, which must be local and show some attention to sustainability, with actions such as the containment of plastics in the packaging phase or the use of energy deriving from renewable sources. In the search for raw materials, the kitchen prefers not only excellent ingredients, but also virtuous producers to this long and complex process. Just to give a few examples, non-self-produced vegetables – such as asparagus, courgettes and potatoes – come from farms carefully chosen for their production techniques and meat from farms in which animals are guaranteed space and nutrition in line with their vital needs. . The cellars chosen by the sommelier Alessandro Tupputi, instead, they not only produce in an organic, biodynamic or eco-sustainable regime, but are actively committed to using energy exclusively from renewable sources. Great attention is paid to those who work in the vineyard to obtain grapes as natural as possible, by choosing to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. If you want to use the term green, you must do it with full knowledge of the facts. The investments in this direction by La Madernassa certify this thesis.