‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Says Cast Is ‘Halfway Through’ Filming Season 5

season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming. As of now, the upcoming season does not yet have a set release date on Hulu. In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore ShowElisabeth Moss shared that the filming of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has been completed “halfway”.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

