‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Says Cast Is ‘Halfway Through’ Filming Season 5

season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming. As of now, the upcoming season does not yet have a set release date on Hulu. In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore ShowElisabeth Moss shared that the filming of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has been completed “halfway”.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ‘in the middle’ of filming

While promoting his new series. bright girlsMoss has been appearing on multiple talk shows. Although Moss focuses on bright girlshas used the interviews to give details about season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

On The Drew Barrymore ShowMoss was asked about spoilers for the maid’s tale, as Drew Barrymore is a huge fan of the show.

“It’s going great, we’re halfway there,” Moss said. “I will say that it is a very big season. We have been to the place a lot. We have been in the studio very little, which for us means that it is very big. And we are constantly on the road, in many places.”

Elisabeth Moss shared what to expect from June in the new season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale it ended with June killing Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), leaving her future up in the air.

While Moss couldn’t confirm details about June’s storyline in the show’s fifth season, he told Barrymore that “June’s journey is a big one.”

“June’s journey is big, the other characters’ journeys are very big,” Moss said in The Drew Barrymore Show.

She continued, “And June is dealing with, ‘What does freedom really mean?’ And can she really be free? And what does that mean?’ and ‘Where do I put my anger?’”

June and Serena Joy will face each other in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens live with Andy CohenMoss was asked what fans should expect from the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“The thing about killing Fred is that he’s just a man,” Moss said on the show. “And that won’t necessarily solve the whole problem.”

Since the first season, one of the main antagonists June deals with is Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). Because June killed Serena’s husband at the end of season 4 of The Handmaid’s Taleone might expect Serena to be a problem for June in the future.

On Watch What Happens live with Andy CohenMoss confirmed that Serena and June will be at odds again when The Handmaid’s Tale returns.

Cohen guessed, “I think killing Fred will somehow activate Serena Joy in a dangerous way.”

“Oh, you wouldn’t believe it,” Moss said, “Yeah, it’s not good. Not good. She is not happy.

The first four seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale are available to stream on Hulu.

