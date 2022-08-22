‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will premiere its new season in September on Paramount Plus

The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere the first episode of the fifth season on Sunday, September 18, and every Sunday fans will have a new episode exclusively on Paramount+. The acclaimed and multi-award winning drama, successful in Latin America and the world, is based on the dystopian novel the maid’s tale, by Margaret Atwood. In addition to finding the fifth season, the millions of fans can find all the seasons available on the platform.

WARNING: SPOILERS FROM NOW ON FOR SEASON 4

In this new and final season of The Handmaid’s TaleJune faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fiction stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, Sam Jaeger.