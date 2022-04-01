The harsh criticism that Dayanara Torres received for showing her legs

Former beauty queen Diana Torres 47 years old is going through an excellent personal and professional moment. She is very active on social networks and before her almost two million followers from all corners of the world she shares the details of her daily life.

Recently, the former Mark Anthony He showed that he found love once again and although he prefers to keep the identity of his lover a secret, he shared with his fans a video in which he shows how they celebrated their first anniversary together on top of a yacht.

fans of Diana Torres They reacted immediately and filled the publication with likes and comments, but that was also done by the haters who criticized the model for openly showing her legs. The truth is that she did not remain silent and responded emphatically.

Dayanara Torres. Source: Terra archive

“WARNING Legs in sight…! PS. For those who are upset because I show my legs…PLEASE don’t look at this one, nor my previous post…Cancer on my leg…??? I show because I want and I can!”, wrote Diana Torres along with a video at the time when he was a participant in a reality dance show.

with this message Diana Torres She closed the issue and showed that she is the owner of freely showing her body. She is now focused on selling the decoration products of her line called “Dayanara Collection” that is available in her online store.