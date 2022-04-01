The harsh criticism that Dayanara Torres received for showing her legs

James 10 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Former beauty queen Diana Torres 47 years old is going through an excellent personal and professional moment. She is very active on social networks and before her almost two million followers from all corners of the world she shares the details of her daily life.

Recently, the former Mark Anthony He showed that he found love once again and although he prefers to keep the identity of his lover a secret, he shared with his fans a video in which he shows how they celebrated their first anniversary together on top of a yacht.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Celebrities Love Reebok’s Classic White Sneakers

We love flashbacks to ’80s fashion, and Reebok’s Classic White Sneakers ($80) are as comfortable …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved