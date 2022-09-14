‘The heartbreakers’ and 7 other realistic high school series that you can watch on Netflix

The premiere, today on Netflix, of a new version of ‘The Heartbreakers’ allows us to select another seven high school series in the platform’s catalog that flee from supernatural mysteries and murders to build their plots. By Marina Such – 14 Sep 2022

In recent times, and almost since the success of Elite, high school series in which the characters are involved in murders and mysteries of the most varied have become very common. They are more thriller more conventional adolescent fictions, and even those that are, operate at a much higher level of emotional intensity than usual, as is the case with euphoria.

However, there are still those they can really be called high school series, those that follow characters a little closer to reality to whom things happen that are a little smaller but, equally, very important to them. Among those more realistic juvenile fictions, the Australian The heartbreaker was a success because of the way it worked in reaction to Feeling of living and other series that offered a more hollywoodian of adolescence.

Netflix premieres today a remake of that title that updates the topics that were discussed and that, in addition, fattens a catalog of youth series on the platform that move away from the thriller and who watch their teenagers more closely.

‘The heartbreaker’

The new one The heartbreaker It starts with Amerie blowing up her reputation and, above all, her friendship with Harper because of a mural in which she uncovers all the sexual secrets of the institute. She will try to recover something of her life with the help of two students who have arrived new to Sydney, and who carry her own problems. The series reflects the diversity of identities present in today’s adolescence.

‘Grand Army’

‘Grand Army’ takes place in the institute of the same name in Brooklyn.

Grand Army is one of the largest high schools in the New York borough of Brooklyn. The series focuses on five of his students and the way they try to deal with problems in their day to day life. The plot starts from the sexual assault suffered by one of them at the hands of her long-time friends, and explores the lives of the others.

‘everything sucks’

Although it has the nostalgic patina of taking place in the mid-90s, everything is bullshit It tells the maturation process of several adolescents looking for naturalness. The two main protagonists of it are Luke, who has just started high school and wants to stop being a nerd with his two best friends, and Kate, the director’s daughter and the girl Luke has a crush on. This series was one of Sydney Sweeney’s earliest roles.

‘merli’

Francesc Orella is a special Philosophy teacher at ‘Merlí’.

Merli is one of the great international successes of Spanish fiction, especially in Latin America. Originally broadcast on TV3, its protagonist is a philosophy teacher at a Barcelona institute. In his classes, he tries to get his students to apply the teachings of Plato, Nietzsche, Epicurus or Hannah Arendt to their daily lives and, above all, to his way of thinking. It has been one of the great quarries of young actors in recent years.

‘I never’

‘I never’ focuses on the sentimental path of its protagonist. / Lara Solanki (Netflix)

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of I never, which has a protagonist of Indian origin who is still dealing with the death of her father. Her relationship with her mother, with her high school friends and with the boys she likes are the focus of the episodes, in which a voiceover is very present that narrates the story and that, in some way, also represents the anger that Devi feels. often, and that is former tennis player John McEnroe.

‘On my block’

‘On my block’ has received praise for its portrayal of Latino youth in the United States.

Young Latinos from a Los Angeles institute are the protagonists On my block, showing the variety of experiences of his four friends. There are those who have more prospects for the future, more complicated family situations or different messes in their lives, but they are all united by the common experience of starting high school. The series also followed them, in its last season, once they had already graduated.

‘skins’

‘Skins’ was a whole quarry of new actors for British television and cinema.

the british Skins became, since the late 2000s, one of the great references of the genre every time someone says they want to make a realistic teen series with actors close in age to their characters. Three generations of characters unraveled their problems in Bristol for seven seasons, although it is the first two that launched more actors to fame, such as Kaya Scodelario, Nicholas Hoult, Jack O’Connell or Dev Patel.

‘Degrassi: Next Class’

‘Degrassi: Next Class’ introduces a new generation of alumni of that teen classic.

Degrassi High is another of the most famous institutes on television. It transfers that more realistic vision of adolescence to Canada and has had several versions in recent years, including a new generation closer to the problems of young people in the 21st century. Harassment through social networks, racial discrimination, mental health and feminist activism are just some of the issues that interest her students.