The heartwarming 95-minute Netflix film directed by a woman

If you liked movies like About a boy Y high-fidelityin this article we give you an ideal option to see during this weekend in the Netflix catalog.

Are you looking for a movie to enjoy this weekend? We have an ideal proposal for you to see directly from the catalog of Netflixwhich lasts only an hour and a half and that you can enjoy if you liked fictions like High Fidelity Y About a boy. This is a production that is over a decade old and was nominated for three awards from The academyalthough he could not keep any.

If you check the catalog of Netflix you can find the movie An education (translated in the Latin American market as A teaching of life). It was the best-known film directed by the Danish director Lone Scherfig and was born from a script written by Nick Hornby, responsible for the stories behind the films mentioned above. In this case, Hornby he functioned as the person in charge of adapting a work and was not responsible for the original idea.

A teaching of life is a movie starring Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaardwhere you will also find actresses of the stature of Rosamund Pike and Alfred Molina. The story focuses on Jennya young woman who despite having grown up in a hostel without the best opportunities, was able to give her all and came to have an opportunity to be one of the students of the prestigious University of Oxford.

The film released in 2009 was based on the memoirs that the British journalist Lynn Barber turned into an autobiographical article that was published in Granta Magazine. The events take place in the 1960s, when Jenny start having a relationship with David, a man who is almost twenty years older than her. The film was released in the Sundance Film Festival and received nominations for Best Feature Film Candidate, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay in the oscars of the following year.

+What happened to High Fidelity

yes of Nick Hornby we speak, it is appropriate to mention what was one of his best works, High Fidelity. First starring John Cusack and premiered in the year 2000, was later adapted as a series by Hulu and with the prominence of Zoe Kravitz. Despite the rave reviews it received and the witty way she managed to bring his story up to date, Hulu decided to cancel this production that for the moment has not found another platform from which to continue its story.