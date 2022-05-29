The heir to one of “Los Temerarios” stands out for his beauty thanks to his mother

Priscila Ángel and “El Temerario”, Gustavo Ángel, have been married for 20 years. As a result of their marriage, their three children were born: Sara, Gustavo Angel Jr. and Alejandro, who cause a furor every time they appear on the social networks of one of their parents.

Tavito or Gustavito, as his parents affectionately call him, is the couple’s second child. He was born on July 20, 2004 and with 17 yearshas already shown that he inherited the musical talent of his father and gallantry of his mother.

In recent days, Priscila uploaded a photo of the young man to her Instagram account, who, according to recent publications, has just finished his preparatory; Likewise, the couple from El Temerario wrote an emotional message:

“Days of celebration and thanks I am immense to God for allowing us to reach this moment accompanying our son, surrounded by his friends who become family after so many years studying and living together. Congratulations to all the graduates and the parents of the graduates, as it is also a family achievement”.

“Just like his dad”, “He is very handsome”, “He looks like Gustavo when he was younger,” and “Congratulations Tavito”, are some of the comments that the singer’s fans wrote in the publication.

So far, no member of the family has released details about the next stage Tavito school.

A week ago, Priscila uploaded another photograph but this time only of the young man, who at that time was days to finish your senior year of high school:

“Me Tavitoabout to graduate from high school, living your last days of this beautiful stage full of so many experiences so significant for your life and your future, I see you grow and the truth is that at times I would like to stop time and that you would always continue being my baby “, wrote.

“You will continue to grow and I ask God to give me a lot of life and wisdom to be the mother you need, I wish you not all the best, my son… I wish you heaven itself, I love you, my heart, he added in the photograph that so far has more than 5 thousand 400 “likes” and many comments of affection and congratulations to your little one.

KEEP READING

In front of the mirror: the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature with her curves

Discover the new creation of the eldest son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres