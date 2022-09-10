The hidden message in the dress Julia Roberts wore to the premiere of ‘Ticket to Paradise’

What do the embroidered messages mean on the dress worn by Julia Roberts during the premiere of Ticket to Paradise? We explain it to you

At 54 years of age, Julia Roberts continues to add film titles to his list of professional successes. The most recent project of the American actress is Ticket to Paradisea romantic comedy film in which George Clooney, Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Denver and Lucas Bravo also participate and which is scheduled for release in September 2022.

It may interest you: Julia Roberts’ daughter impacts networks for being * IDENTICAL * to her

Meanwhile, recently the premiere of the film co-written and directed by Ol Parker in London, and Julia stole the spotlight in a quirky black Alexander Mcqueen crystal dress, bolero jacket and heeled sandals. What is striking about the dress? The messages embroideries contained in the garment.

Also read: Julia Roberts hopes that her children are proud of her

The hidden message in the dress Julia wore at the premiere of ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Among the mysterious messages of Roberts’ elegant dress you can read: Love, H + F + M, JR + DM, PW, Darling, 2007 and 2004, in addition to also containing some hearts. The letters refer to the initials of the names of her children, Henry Daniel, Hazel Patricia and Phinneaus Walter, and also those of her husband, Danny Moder.

As for the years that appear embroidered on the garment (2004 and 2007), it is believed that they are important dates for the actress and that they may be related to her professional career or her personal life. We leave you the photo of the look!

It may interest you: Unforgettable Julia Roberts outfits in Pretty Woman

Keep reading:

The day Julia Roberts ran away from her wedding with her fiancé’s friend

Gyrotonic, the method that has Julia Roberts in shape