The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling decided to star in the Barbie movie

Fans have been able to catch a glimpse of Gosling in his role as Ken, due to the film’s public filming locations. In response to the images, some social media users criticized Gosling for accepting the role.

“Women talking about how margot robbie is perfect for Barbie, but Ryan Gosling bad choice for ken…not for you guys sorry its for the guys,” one person tweeted, while another wrote: “Ugliest ken ive ever seen.”

However, there are those who support Gosling’s casting. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Gosling’s “The Gray Man,” said the actor always had “Ken-ergy.” “I think we can say that Ryan had a lot of Ken-ergy and was ready for a Ken-aissance,” Joe said, according to Pinkvilla. Now, Gosling speaks for himself and reveals the hilarious reason he took on the role.

Ryan Gosling got a sign from his daughters

Ryan Gosling’s decision to play Ken in the live-action Barbie doll movie was influenced by a hilarious incident involving his daughters. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gosling explained that he was still hesitant to star in the role even after receiving an offer from director Greta Gerwig. Gosling revealed that it wasn’t until he found his daughter’s Ken doll stuck in the mud that he decided to accept the role.

“I went out in the backyard, and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy?” Gosling asked. “Face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon.” Fallon went on to joke that the discovery was a sign that Gosling was destined for the role, to which Gosling replied, “I texted him [la imagen] Greta and I said, ‘I’ll be your Ken, because his story needs to be told. .'”

And while Gosling might have gotten some hate from people online, it sounds like his longtime girlfriend Eva Mendes was very fond of his new lead role. Mendes explained on “The Talk” that she asked Gosling if she could keep her underwear after seeing him as the character. She then joked that she was wearing his underwear during the interview.