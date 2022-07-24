Entertainment

The hilarious reason Ryan Gosling decided to star in the Barbie movie

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Fans have been able to catch a glimpse of Gosling in his role as Ken, due to the film’s public filming locations. In response to the images, some social media users criticized Gosling for accepting the role.

“Women talking about how margot robbie is perfect for Barbie, but Ryan Gosling bad choice for ken…not for you guys sorry its for the guys,” one person tweeted, while another wrote: “Ugliest ken ive ever seen.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Five Series to pay attention to. By Ana Josefa Silva

3 mins ago

The unforeseen heritage of Jessica Alba

14 mins ago

El Telégrafo – They revealed the salaries of the actors and actresses of the latest Hollywood productions

25 mins ago

The time that ‘Gal Gadot’ served the Israeli military: PHOTOS

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button