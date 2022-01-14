The historic meeting in Moscow for reconciliation between Turkey and Armenia





AGI – A meeting between delegates from Armenia and Turkey is expected in Moscow which could pave the way for the normalization of relations between two countries which, since the independence of Yerevan in 1991, have experienced violent ups and downs. From the meeting, scheduled for January 14, the two sides are expected to confront each other on the drafting of a road map that strengthens mutual trust and lays the foundations for a historic normalization, all with the blessing of the Kremlin, who called the rapprochement of Ankara and Yerevan ‘positive for the whole world’.

Ankara’s appointment of Serdar Kilic creates optimism. A top diplomat, Kilic was ambassador to the United States. The Armenian delegation will instead be led by Ruben Rubinyan, vice president of the Parliament.

To date, every attempt at dialogue between the two countries has been poisoned by the different position on the dramatic events of 1915 and the massacre of Armenians by Ottoman troops. Yerevan asks that the tragic events that marked the collapse of the Ottoman Empire are recognized as ‘genocide’; A term that has always been ‘unacceptable and contrary to the reality of history’ for Ankara, which underlines how many Turkish soldiers also perished in those terrible days on the north-eastern border of Turkey.

To further complicate the delegates’ mission was the conflict that re-exploded at the end of 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan, during which Ankara provided not only political and diplomatic support to Baku, but also military and operational support by sending drones from war. These are the premises that have kept the borders of the two countries closed for decades and frozen diplomatic relations.

Ankara recognized Armenia in the aftermath of independence in 1991 and immediately tried to get closer to Yerevan by inviting Armenian delegates to take part in the Forum for Economic Cooperation of the Black Sea Countries. An exploratory move by Ankara, to to test how much the pain of the past was still alive, in light of the end of the Ottoman Empire and the different historical epochs.

What caused an approach then facilitated by the disastrous economic conditions of Armenia in the aftermath of independence was the occupation by militias linked to Yerevan of some areas of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1993, hitherto belonging to Azerbaijan.

Following the occupation, Ankara, which has always been alongside Baku, suspended commercial relations, the border was closed and for years there was only provocation, frost and silence between the two countries. A sign of dialogue came in 2005, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, premier at the time, sent a letter to Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, containing the proposal to form a commission of historians from both countries and open the Ottoman archives to shed light once and for all on the events of 2015. Kocharyan refused and proposed establishing a high-level political dialogue. Result: the two countries remained firm on their respective positions.

After three years, the then Turkish president, Abdullah Gul, called Serzh Sargsyan as soon as he was elected president of the Republic in Armenia. It was the first telephone call between the heads of state of the two countries, but not only. In fact, Sargsyan invited Gul to Yerevan a few months later for the match between the two national soccer teams, engaged in qualifying for the final stages of the World Cup. Another six months passed and the invitation was returned by Gul, who hosted Sargsyan for the return match in Turkey. Gul becomes the first Turkish president to visit Armenia since independence, Sargsyan the first Armenian president to set foot in Turkey.

The meetings paved the way for 2 protocols signed in 2009 in Zurich between the two countries, in which a road map was established that should have led to a normalization that never took place. The first step envisaged was the reopening of the borders within two months of the signing and the formation of various dialogue tables that should have laid the foundations for collaboration between the two countries in different areas.

However, while the protocols were being discussed and ratified by the parliament of Ankara, in Armenia they ended up being examined by the Constitutional Court following numerous appeals filed by nationalist parties and by associations of Armenians from the diaspora residing abroad. The negative opinion of the Constitutional Court on some of the assumptions of the protocols forced Sargsyan to suspend the ratification of the protocols. THEThe border was closed and everything ended in a stalemate.

The last chapter of the troubled relations between the two countries was the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh, unresolved for years and re-exploded at the end of September 2020 and continued until 10 November, when Moscow guaranteed an agreement that required the withdrawal of the pro-Armenian forces in territories internationally recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan.

Ankara has always supported Baku by all means and in the aftermath of the end of the conflict in the Caucasus Erdogan, satisfied with an outcome that marked a substantial victory for Azerbaijan, returned to reach out to Yerevan, offering to reopen the borders “for the good of both countries “. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pasinyan described Erdogan’s signals as ‘positive’ and announced that the embargo on Turkish imports will be lifted this month.

The one with Armenia is an approach to which Erdogan has in reality always worked under the radar. Unyielding in denying that the events of 1915 represent genocide, as well as determined to provide any kind of support to Azerbaijan, Erdogan simultaneously managed relations with the Armenian community in Turkey.

The Turkish president has always stressed the absolute equality and equality of citizens of Armenian origin, opened the Ottoman archives and wrote a letter of condolence for the events of 1915 every year to the Armenian patriarch, admitting the responsibilities of the Ottoman army. Relations between the upper echelons of Turkish politics and the Armenian community in Turkey have never been better than today.

The Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan, in a speech given on the eve of the anniversary of the extermination of the Armenians last year, said he was “deeply saddened by the political use of the pain of the Armenian people and our fathers by some countries”.

Mashalyan’s intervention came in the midst of the controversy over the use of the term genocide which exploded again with the inauguration of the American president in the White House Joe Biden who wanted to recognize the massacres of 1915 as ‘genocide’. Mashalyan in his speech called for “an improvement in relations between Armenia and Turkey”, leading to the “reopening of the borders” and the opening of a new page of relations between two peoples who “share a thousand years of history”.

