The horrible reason why Britney Spears’ father sued her appeared

Only a few days have passed since Britney Spears dressed in white, with an exclusive Versace design, and married her love, the actor Sam Asghari. The celebration meant one of the happiest moments in the life of the singer, who recently freed herself from the controversial legal guardianship of her father.

The ceremony and party took place in the mansion where the artist lives with her partner, in Los Angeles, and was attended by several celebrities, such as Selena Gomez, madonna, paris hilton, drew Barrymore Y donatella versaceamong others.

Britney and Sam at their wedding.

But now it seems that happiness was overshadowed for Britney Spearssince his father, james spearsHe sued her for alleged defamation. The information was published by TMZ, which assured that the 69-year-old man is looking for his daughter to testify for the words she expressed about her experiences when she was under her guardianship.

As detailed, the singer assured that her father forced her to go to therapy, made her donate eight tubes of blood to receive medical treatment and did not allow her to take painkillers for pain.

The claim you filed james spears ensures that britney He defamed him repeatedly from his Instagram account and also promised to continue doing so in his memoirs, which he sold for a large amount of money.

Related news

Britney Spears she was released from her father’s legal guardianship in November 2021, after 13 years of control over her and her finances. The artist recently assured that she was thinking of suing him because he seized millions of dollars of profits that should have been in her hands.

Britney and James Spears.

In addition, the interpreter of Baby One More Time assured that the man constantly abused her. During the entire period that she acted as legal guardian, she received a monthly salary of 16 thousand dollars and her estate, according to Forbes in 2021, is five million dollars in legal fees.