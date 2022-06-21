Entertainment

The horrible reason why Britney Spears’ father sued her appeared

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Only a few days have passed since Britney Spears dressed in white, with an exclusive Versace design, and married her love, the actor Sam Asghari. The celebration meant one of the happiest moments in the life of the singer, who recently freed herself from the controversial legal guardianship of her father.

The ceremony and party took place in the mansion where the artist lives with her partner, in Los Angeles, and was attended by several celebrities, such as Selena Gomez, madonna, paris hilton, drew Barrymore Y donatella versaceamong others.

Source link

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Edén Muñoz: the story of how he met his wife on Instagram | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

8 mins ago

BILLBOARD TV CINEMA JUNE 21, 2022

9 mins ago

This international star is in Saving Private Ryan and you didn’t even notice!

10 mins ago

Who was left with the inheritance of “Cantinflas”?

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button