The horror movie that has bad reviews but is trending on HBO Max

This is Umma, a horror movie released in 2021. It belongs to the HBO Max catalog but has a very bad review. Look!

A horror movie is being a trend on the platform hbo max. Halloween is coming up and the horror genre is re-popularizing on all streaming platforms and big screens. For example, movies like barbarian Y terrier 2 they are on everyone’s lips for their premieres. In hbo max, umma is being chosen by the public.

It lasts less than an hour and a half, is from the United States and has the address of Iris K Shim. The cast is made up of Sandra Oh, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Fivel Stewart, Tom Yi, HanaMarie Kim, Danielle K. Golden, MeeWha Alana Lee Y Mark Kirksey.

The official synopsis reads: “Amanda and her daughter live a quiet life on an American farm, but when her estranged mother’s remains arrive from Korea, Amanda is haunted by the fear of becoming her own mother.“.

Prior to its release, the film was mentioned on social networks as one of the most anticipated horror films; but, after being released, specialized critics did not give it a good review. And it became one of the films of the genre with fewer stars and distinctions.

Some of the reviews say: “You can’t equate your horror scenes with the more serious issue of generational trauma behind it all.” (Variety). “It is the typical weak horror movie that is best seen on cable television (…) It tries but it is mediocre“, He says The Hollywood Reporter. Finally, “Its ideas and messages are easy to understand, but the execution is not up to the mark (…) In the end it is a short story of good ideas and little else “contributed Bloody Disgusting.

Did you know her, Cinephiles?