‘The Hunger Games’: Jennifer Lawrence’s advice for the actors of the prequel

Jennifer Lawrence has given some sage advice to the actors and actresses in the upcoming prequel to the ‘Hunger Games’ saga, which is titled ‘The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’. And it seems like a lie, but already Ten years have passed since the premiere of the first film of the well-known sagawhich bases its stories on the successful series of books written by Suzanne Collins.

The first film, released in 2012, featured Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist played by Lawrence, the young heroine who participates in The Hunger Games, facing the representatives of different districts against each other in a battle to the death, after which she will lead a rebellion against the Capitol. The movie was a box office hit and launched the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise we know today. a saga that consists of four films and that awaits a fifth.

As we have learned so far, the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’ will tell the origin story of the villain of the saga, Coriolanus Snow, who develops feelings for a young woman from District 12, during the 10th Hunger Games. We still don’t know much about the film, however, we already know the names of some of the film’s cast members. On the one hand, we know that Rachel Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird, in addition to Tom Blyth, who will play Coriolanus Snow. Likewise, other names that make up the supporting cast have also been confirmed, such as Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis and Jason Schwartzman.

After his experience in the saga, Lawrence has offered his sincere advice for the protagonists of the new film, Zegler and Blyth, and the rest of his co-stars. It was at the Toronto International Film Festival, during the presentation of his next premiere, ‘Causeway’: “About the prequel? You guys are going to have a great time. You just have to have fun, don’t worry about anything else‘‘, kindly advised the actress to her companions.

Rachel Zegler’s reaction

All four installments of ‘The Hunger Games’ were huge box office successes, so there is a lot of anticipation and pressure for ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’, which has a very high bar. For his part, Zegler, who has become one of the great promises of Hollywood after ‘West Side Story’ and with the remake of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, has received Lawrence’s advice in a very humble way. The actress responded to the interpreter’s video in Toronto with the following comment: “MOTHER!”, referring to Lawrence as her mentor on this project (and likely nodding to one of her most memorable films, ‘Mother!’). And it is that, without a doubt, Lawrence will always be a reference for the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’, the mother and mentor of all.