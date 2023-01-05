Sports

The IFFHS chose Lionel Messi as the best footballer of 2022

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 54 1 minute read

2022 ended but winning the World Cup with Argentina continues to give recognition to Lionel Messi: the IFFHS chose him as the best male soccer player last year.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, He awarded the Albiceleste captain 275 points, well above the 35 received by second-place Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

And in third place with 30 points was the last Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, who did not participate in the World Cup.

The IFFHS created the Best Player of the Year Award in 1988 and awarded it to the Dutchman Marco Van Basten in the first two editions and to the German Lothar Matthaus in the third, but later discontinued the award at the request of FIFA.

He reinstated it from 2020 and it was the Pole Robert Lewandowski who took it on the last two occasions.

Messi was also recognized by the IFFHS as the best international scorer of 2022.

THE FIVE MOST VOTED WERE:

1) Lionel Messi (Argentina-Paris Saint-Germain) 275 points

2) Kylian Mbappé (France-Paris Saint-Germain) 35

3) Karim Benzema (France-Real Madrid) 30

4) Luka Modric (Croatia-Real Madrid) 15

5) Erling Haaland (Norway-Manchester City) 5


Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 days ago
0 54 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Why can Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut with Al-Nassr despite the penalty he carries?

13 hours ago

What will be your destiny? French first division clubs are interested in Alberth Elis

3 days ago

Kylian Mbappé, the great absentee in Messi’s return to PSG

3 days ago

Controversy in Lidom: The eaglets turn on lights on their cell phones to distract the Licey pitcher

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button