The IFFHS chose Lionel Messi as the best footballer of 2022

2022 ended but winning the World Cup with Argentina continues to give recognition to Lionel Messi: the IFFHS chose him as the best male soccer player last year.

Lionel Messi, World Champion and Ballon d’Or in Qatar 2022 PA

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, He awarded the Albiceleste captain 275 points, well above the 35 received by second-place Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

And in third place with 30 points was the last Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema, who did not participate in the World Cup.

The IFFHS created the Best Player of the Year Award in 1988 and awarded it to the Dutchman Marco Van Basten in the first two editions and to the German Lothar Matthaus in the third, but later discontinued the award at the request of FIFA.

He reinstated it from 2020 and it was the Pole Robert Lewandowski who took it on the last two occasions.

Messi was also recognized by the IFFHS as the best international scorer of 2022.

THE FIVE MOST VOTED WERE:

1) Lionel Messi (Argentina-Paris Saint-Germain) 275 points

2) Kylian Mbappé (France-Paris Saint-Germain) 35

3) Karim Benzema (France-Real Madrid) 30

4) Luka Modric (Croatia-Real Madrid) 15

5) Erling Haaland (Norway-Manchester City) 5