The impressive diet with which Ana de Armas got in shape for Blonde

Ana de Armas has been trending lately thanks to her impeccable performance as the iconic star Marilyn Monroe in her recently released movie, Blonde, a project in which she worked hard to look just like the blonde actress.

September 30, 2022 7:55 p.m.

At 34 years of age, the well-known Cuban actress Anne of Armshas become known internationally thanks to its different projects on the screen, one of its most recent successes has been Blonde, the film that tells the story and life of the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe.

For many movie lovers, the performance of Anne of Arms for this role he was simply masterful, and in part this is due to his impressive physical resemblance. According to what was issued by fitnessreaper, this young woman has made sure to eat completely healthy for some time, but also, on occasion, she does not hesitate to indulge in certain cravings.

Your first meal of the day starts with a lot of protein, so you stay satiated and avoid eating after hours. Fitnessreaper ensures that it is the same Anne of Arms who sticks to cooking their breakfast, in order to control portion sizes and improve their diet by making better choices.

for your lunch, Anne of Arms makes sure you get enough lean protein, which includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. An average lunch of this actress is usually a salad with salmon or grilled chicken.

For his last meal of the day, that is, dinner, he usually includes a large plate of salad or grilled vegetables, which he combines with a certain type of lean protein, such as a grilled fish or chicken. When he feels like eating a snack, he usually opts for one of his favorite fruits, which are apples. Obviously, getting a dreamy silhouette to put on Marilyn Monroe’s skin was not easy, Ana was forced to drink between 4 to 5 liters of water a day.