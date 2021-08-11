The increase in gas fees temporarily made the Ether offer deflationary

The theoretical deflationary properties of Ethereum’s London update, integrated last week, have already been seen in action on the blockchain, producing nearly 800 “deflationary blocs”.

A spike in Ethereum transaction fee burn rate resulted in about two hours of deflationary bidding. The network has been subjected to a heavy load in the past two days, causing far more gas to burn.

Last night, starting at midnight, the “ETH Burn Bot” recorded 545 ETH burned in about an hour. With Ethereum issuance reported at 532 ETH per hour, the asset suffered deflation of -13 ETH for that short period.

A couple of hours later, the ETH Burn Bot detected a major burn where 945 tokens were burned in one hour, resulting in a temporary negative issue of -417 ETH, corresponding to an annualized deflation rate of – 3.12%:

“$ 945,1184 in ETH burned in the last hour. Issue: 528 ETH

Net change: -417.1184 ETH

Annualized: -3.12% 2021-08-10 22: 00-23: 00 UTC

Last block: 13000300

Cumulative: 24.942.1282 ETH “

When the amount of ETH burned is greater than the reward from mining, deflation blocks are produced and supply decreases temporarily. This is what the consulting firm Carbono observed: their tracker reports 791 deflationary blocks, defined as blocks in which the burnt commission has exceeded the ETH extracted.

Number of deflationary ETH blocks: carbono.com

Following the implementation of the London hard fork, which took place on 5 August, the highly anticipated update saw the integration of EIP-1559, adapting the transaction fee calculation system. Part of that change introduced a mechanism that burns a portion of the basic fees collected.

According to ultrasound.money, which tracks the amount destroyed, 26,545 ETH were burned at the time of writing. At current prices, this equates to around $ 85 million in just under a week.

Despite this, no sustained deflation is expected until the fee burn is combined with the reduction in coin issuance per block following the merger and the move to Proof-of-Stake in 2022.

However, the news is not all positive for Ethereum users, as gas prices have risen again. According to Bitinfocharts, the average transaction price rose to $ 20 from a low of around $ 4 in late July. The gas tracker on Etherscan reports up to $ 28.60 for a token exchange on Uniswap.

The increase in demand for Ethereum was driven by the NFT market on OpenSea, Gala Games’ Vox and Axie Infinity: in the top 4 for gas burn, with a combined total of 2,200 ETH, or $ 7 million burned so far.