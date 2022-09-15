The Internet believes it has discovered the actress behind the mysterious face of Kojima’s teaser

Many link this mysterious poster to a recent leak, but it’s not the only theory.

There are things that we are very clear about in the video game sector, and one of them is that Kojima usually plays a lot of mystery when you want to announce a new title. That is why, this morning, the networks have burned as soon as we saw that the VR Tour offered by Kojima Productions showed an enigmatic poster. And the theories They have not taken long to dominate the network.

To put a bit of context, you just need to know that the studio has made public the silhouette of a woman who, with lighting techniques, hides his face in the dark. This is accompanied by a phrase that clearly invites us to elucubrate: “Who I am?”. If you want to know exactly what we are talking about, you can see the image just below these lines.

The gaming community has been quick to link this mysterious announcement to a leak that, in early June, spoke of a new Kojima game starring the actress Margaret Qualey (Mom in Death Stranding). However, there are those who claim that the outline of Qualley’s face does not quite fit the poster of Kojima Productions, and users have not been slow to find a face that fits better with the enigmatic silhouette.

Users believe that the silhouette corresponds to the face of Elle FanningWe talk about the actress Elle Fanninglittle sister of Dakota Fanning who, as you well remember in the Metro media, made her debut in the cinematographic world with a film titled, ironically, ‘I am Sam‘. Next, you can see a tweet from the user José Mellinas that compares the young woman’s face with the image of Kojima Productions.

Be that as it may, we will clear up doubts as soon as Kojima and his team reveal all the information on this project. At the moment, users are already impatient to learn more about the collaboration between Kojima Productions and Xbox, which will result in a new game about which we still do not know much.

