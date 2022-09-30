The invisible man explained the end of the Netflix movie What happened and what The Invisible Man means

Not to be missed. Netflix continues to add to its catalog many productions that were released a few years ago and one of the latest films released is “The invisible man”. This film has already positioned itself in the top 10 of the most watched films nationwide, so in this note we will tell you what it is about and explain its ending.

The film recently released on Netflix is ​​starred in a suspenseful film, where we can see Cecilia trying to escape from her partner since he mistreated her, but when she manages to escape, an invisible man will lie in wait for her.

Explained ending of “The invisible man”

After Cecilia manages to escape from her abusive partner, she receives the help of a friend and moves in next to his house, but despite being in a safe place, she is afraid that Adrian will find her.

However, he begins to breathe in peace when he finds out that Adrian passed away and left him a large sum of money as an inheritance, although this did not last long as he begins to feel the presence of an invisible being.

With the course of the plot we found out that Cecilia’s ex was working in an invisibility suit and apparently everything was being orchestrated by him and his brother. Therefore, the protagonist decides to confront Tom and ask him to tell her if Adrian was alive, and he confirmed it.

On one of the occasions that the invisible man tormented Cecilia, she decided to fight back and wounded him, managing to discover that it was Tom. But that’s not all, because then the police find Adrian locked in the basement of his house.

What does the ending of “The Invisible Man” mean?

Cecilia, wanting to find answers to everything, agrees to meet Adrian and asks him to confess that everything was his fault, but he simply denied it. The protagonist all confused asked to go to the bathroom and from one moment to another we see how the villain cuts his neck with a knife and moments later Cecilia said “surprise”.

This would mean that the woman was not looking for a confession from her ex-partner but wanted to kill him in order to live in peace, because then Jame, her friend, saw the invisibility suit in her bag.

What is “The Invisible Man” about?

“After escaping an abusive and controlling relationship with a wealthy tech genius, a woman finds herself stalked and tormented by an unseen entity,” reads her description. Netflix.

Technical sheet of “The invisible man”

Original languages: English

Country of Origin: United States

Based on (books or real life): Based on the book The Invisible Man by HG Wells

Screenplay: Leigh Whannell

Genre: Thriller, drama

Director: Leigh Whannell

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Actors and characters of “The Invisible Man”

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass

Aldis Hodge as James Lanier

Storm Reid as Sydney Lanier

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Adrian Griffin

Michael Dorman as Tom Griffin

Harriet Dyer as Emily Kass

Benedict Hardie as Marc

Amali Golden as Annie

Elisabeth Moss: 3 things about the actress of “The invisible man”

1.- She grew up surrounded by art

It is not surprising that Elizabeth Moss has dedicated himself to the field of entertainment, since his parents are musicians, so he was always in the midst of art. Although she has decided otherwise, she belongs to the art section: her father is a jazz musician and her mother plays the blues harmonica.

2.- His first passion

Having grown up surrounded by musicians who were always playing jazz, in her youth she didn’t meet Nirvana or Oasis, but rather Ella Fitzgerald Y Gershwinso they made ballet their first passion and spent their entire adolescence practicing it to become a professional.

3.- Stormy marriage?

After a year as a couple, she married Fred Armisen, who surpasses her in age by 16 years, taking some comments from people. However, nothing went well because they only got married after 8 months and got divorced.