The invisible man: Who is Elisabeth Moss, biography, studies, career on Netflix, couple, photos of the actress on Instagram, photos

Her participation as the protagonist of the movie “The Invisible Man”, available on the Netflix platform, has put her under the spotlight again, is that the work of the actress Elizabeth Moss It has pleasantly surprised and has left the fans of the film wanting to know more about it. Here we tell you everything you need to know about it.

Elisabeth Moss: 10 Things About The “Invisible Man” Actress

1.- She grew up surrounded by art

It is not surprising that Elizabeth Moss has dedicated himself to the field of entertainment, since his parents are musicians, so he was always in the midst of art. Although she has decided otherwise, she belongs to the art section: her father is a jazz musician and her mother plays the blues harmonica.

2.- His first passion

Having grown up surrounded by musicians who were always playing jazz, in her youth she didn’t meet Nirvana or Oasis, but rather Ella Fitzgerald Y Gershwinso they made ballet their first passion and spent their entire adolescence practicing it to become a professional.

3.- Stormy marriage?

After a year as a couple, she married Fred Armisen, who surpasses her in age by 16 years, taking some comments from people. However, nothing went well because they only got married after 8 months and got divorced.

4.- His best successes have been with a single director

The actress Elizabeth Moss He has worked three times in his career with the same director, achieving great success. This is Alex Ross Perry, for whom he acted in the movies Listen Up Phillip (2014), Queen of Earth (2015) and Her Smell (2019), which have been some of his best works.

