The James Webb Space Telescope detected its first photons thanks to NIRCam

Good news for the James Webb space telescope which started detecting the first photons. The news came when it was evening in Italy and follows that of a few days ago where the NASA had announced the start of the cooling operations of scientific instruments to begin the observation phases in the coming months. What happened yesterday is one of many “key moments” for the mission of JWST which will allow us in the future to investigate different mysteries of the Universe.

As we know the engineers in these days (weeks and months) will be busy aligning the mirrors of the great space telescope so as to allow it to capture clear images of phenomena even very far away in Space (and in time). The initial target is the called star HD84406, which is located in the constellation Ursa Major, and which will be used as a reference for the alignment. Here are the latest news.

The first photons detected by the James Webb Space Telescope

According to the mission’s official blog, the alignment process began this week and should last at least three months. Like all operations of this type, we proceed in small steps and one of these was the detection of first photons by the NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) del JWST during the day of February 2, 2022.

The alignment phases involved a simulation on a 1/6 scale telescope model which allowed to start testing the alignment algorithm and then apply it to the James Webb space telescope which is actually in Space. As mentioned, these images will not be “spectacular” but useful precisely for the purpose of obtaining the definitive images that we will see this summer.

The alignment of the 18 segments of the primary mirror, made of beryllium and covered with a very thin layer of gold (and a protective layer of silicon oxide), will have an accuracy of 50 nm with operations that will take place at 1.5 million km. from the earth. Complex, time-consuming but necessary operations. In fact, we remind you that the segments can only move one at a time and that they can maintain the chosen position even without powering the actuators. The sequence of operations include:

identification of the image captured by the segment

segment alignment

stacking of images

coarse alignment

precise alignment

alignment with the field of view of the instruments

final corrections

The stages of aligning the mirrors of the JWST

First you will need to align the James Webb space telescopethanks to the star identification system present in the lower area, to the objective (in this case HD84406). At that point, several images of the area will be captured and merged together. Since the mirrors are not yet aligned, the engineers are as if they are seeing 18 slightly different images. We will then move on to the analysis of these images to understand which segment captured which image. This will allow you to get an idea of ​​how the mirrors will need to be moved.

A single star appears repeated 18 times due to the misalignment of the mirrors

The actual alignment process will then begin. Here macroscopic errors will be corrected and the secondary mirror will be moved slightly using the defocusing. To these images (again “raw”) Phase Retrieval will be applied to understand the degree of error in the positioning of the segments. At that point they will still be obtained “18 stars” (instead of just one) but with a better definition.

It goes from having 18 stars to a single star centered in the field of view

We will then move on to the next stage. Here you will have the superimposition of the various images produced by moving the segments so that the “target star” is centered with respect to the field of vision. Despite now HD84406 appears as a single star there is a need for more precision in alignment. In this case the vertical alignment of the segments is modified by exploiting the spectra acquired by the NIRCam in pairs of mirror segments.

The final alignment before the final image quality check

Then there will be the precision alignment of the segments. This will be done a first time during this phase and then how routine during the life of the James Webb space telescope. As you can guess, we are almost at the end of the process and here the less gross alignment errors are corrected. Also in this case the defocusing to determine the degree of correction to be applied.

At this point the mirrors will provide a NIRCam a defined image. But the JWST it uses several tools that will need to be aligned (NIRSpec, FGS, NIRISS and MIRI). It will therefore be necessary to provide for different acquisitions for each scientific instrument in order to ensure that the alignment involves the entire field of vision. Now only the last step is missing. Here the smallest errors are fixed and there will be the final check on quality ofimage produced by space telescope. As explained, it may be necessary to repeat some steps several times, but this will not be a problem as it is already foreseen also because the Road map it is flexible. There are about three months left until the first real image of the JWST but the wait is great.

