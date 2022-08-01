The job of your dreams? This company pays to go to the beach

These are the best luxury hotels in the world 0:43

(CNN) — This is your chance to win some sand dollars.

Hotels.com is looking to hire a person for the position of Retro Beach Motelier, (something like a sommelier specializing in old-fashioned beach trips) who will visit various retro beach motels in the United States and take in the ocean views in style. from the 50’s

The itinerary is comprised of Hotels.com’s Top 10 Retro Beach Motels across the United States, including The Pearl Hotel in San Diego, California, and Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida. The listing is based on guest ratings, overall design, value and location, the company said in a press release.

The motel will be outfitted with old-school accessories, including zinc sunscreen, striped umbrellas, vintage sunglasses, a cooler, and even a solar-powered AM/FM radio to enjoy some tunes. The job will include offline activities, such as documenting the trip “for future generations” using a vintage Polaroid camera.

The professional tourist will receive a $10,000 stipend to cover travel expenses and a $5,000 salary to spend on classic beachside snacks like saltwater taffy, frozen custard and snow cones.

“Travellers today tend to look for all-inclusive hotels and resorts when planning their summer getaways, but our Retro Beach Motelier is out to prove that beach motels can be just as luxurious,” said Melissa Dohmen of Hotels.com. “These timeless motels are not only affordable, they will literally and figuratively transport beachgoers back in time to truly unwind and relax.”

Those who don’t want to travel alone can bring a guest to join in the fun.

To apply for the position, complete an online application. You’ll need to include your Instagram handle to show Hotels.com your photo-taking skills.