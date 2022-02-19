‘The King’s Man’: How to watch the action-packed movie for free this weekend

ads

Just two months after its release, The King’s Man is available to stream. The latest installment of the popular Kingsman series, the prequel, was released on December 22 and American fans can now stream it for free with a subscription to Hulu or HBO Max starting on February 18. Viewers in Canada and the UK can stream The King’s Man on Disney+, as the mega media company acquired 20th Century Studios, including the rights to this franchise.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson, and Djimon Honsou, this action flick could be the perfect pick for your next movie night. The third entry in the Kingsman series, The King’s Man is a prequel set during World War I to show the origins of the knightly spy organization. The film received lackluster reviews and earned a modest $124 million at the box office, though Spider-Man: No Way Home largely closed it out.

Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle were the first two popular installments in the franchise and starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. Director Matthew Vaughn still intends to go back to that original pairing to make Kingsman 3 as soon as possible.

“In a perfect world, we’ll do Kingsman 3 next year, which is the conclusion of the Eggsy-Harry relationship. Everything is ready to start. Covid has slowed us down a bit, but we’re ready to shoot next year.” Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then we would love to do a sequel to The King’s Man, which will be about the first decade of the Kingsman agency with our characters that you see at the end of this. And look, if we can get this far with these two, then maybe we’ll disassociate from Statesman. [from Kingsman: The Golden Circle] like a TV show. I loved Loki, but we don’t want to get too greedy or too arrogant to think we can make lots and lots of these.”

