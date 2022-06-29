The kiss of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne viral in networks

We all know the strong friendship that exists between Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne. The singer and the actress have given us images and moments that have remained to remember. In fact, with her latest matching tattoo, the appreciation they have for each other couldn’t be clearer.

when we found out that both share a series on Disney + in which they are a couple we couldn’t believe it. The series in particular is called ‘Only murders in the building’ and focuses on three people who are involved in a crime while investigating the death of one of their neighbors in New York.

As a couple in the series, what do you think we all expected? Obviously the kiss. And it has arrived! If you haven’t seen it on Twitter or TikTok yet, it must be because you haven’t been on your phone much, because It has become very viral when knowing the good relationship that exists between both ‘celebs’. If you haven’t seen it yet or want to see it again, we’ll leave it here…

It’s like something we’ve been unconsciously waiting for a long time, right? Some have said that they do not see him as very passionate but, without a doubt, most of the fans have gone crazy with this scene. Specifically, Many opinions have been published on Twitter about it.here are some!

