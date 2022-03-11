The KonoSuba franchise! will have a second role-playing video game — Kudasai

The company entergram announced the development of a second role-playing video game based on the multimedia franchise of Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! (KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!). This game will be a sequel to KonoSuba! -Kibou no Meikyuu to Tsudoishi Boukensha-tachi!which is available for consoles Playstation 4 and switch in Japan. More information will be revealed in a special broadcast scheduled for March 18.

The anime adaptation by Studio Deen had a total of ten episodes and was broadcast by Crunchyroll in the West. He had the address of Takaomi Kanasaki and scripts written by Makoto Uezuas well as character designs from koichi kikuta. In fact, the series was animated with the leadership of koichi kikuta and Momoka Komatsu, with the first taking care of the odd episodes and the second of the even ones. While Komatsu’s character designs resemble those of the light novels, Kikuta’s are more based on series like Pokemonsince he considered the series to be similar to that concept.

A second season of ten episodes premiered in January 2017 and in July of the same year. Jun Fukushima and Rie Takahashi, the voices of Kazuma and Megumin, announced the plans for a new project. This would be the film Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!: Kurenai Densetsu (KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!: Legend of Crimson), produced by the studios JCSTAFF and released in August 2019. In July 2021 the production of a new animation project was confirmed, but since then no further details have been given.

It should be remembered that the Japanese version of the video game for smartphones KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! is available in the catalog QooApp on this link.

Synopsis for Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! (konosuba!)

After suffering a ridiculous and pathetic death on his way back from buying a game, high school student and recluse Kazuma Satou finds himself sitting before a beautiful but unpleasant goddess named Aqua. She gives the NEET two options: continue to heaven or be reincarnated in every gamer’s dream: a real fantasy world! Choosing to start a new life, Kazuma is quickly tasked with defeating a Demon King who is terrorizing the villages. But before he leaves, he can choose an item of any kind to help him search for it, and the future hero selects Aqua. But Kazuma has made a serious mistake: Aqua is completely useless! Unfortunately, his problems don’t end there; It turns out that living in such a world is very different from how it plays out in a game. Instead of going on an exciting adventure, the duo must first work to pay their living expenses. In fact, their misfortunes have only just begun!

