The Lakers get rid of the worst contract in NBA history

The Los Angeles Lakers signed a contract that affected them until this year, but LeBron James and company can breathe because they won’t have him anymore.

the nightmare of Los Angeles Lakers it’s over Not only does this refer to the disastrous season they had in the current National Basketball Association (NBA)but also because one of the worst contracts in league history was finally up.

Currently, the franchise enjoys greater success than it seems; They won the championship in 2020 and despite not reaching the Playoffs, they have Lebron James, Anthony Davis Y Russell Westbrook like stars. But there was not always light after the tunnel.

In July 2016, after the last season of Kobe Bryant, the team was desperate to find another figure. In a hasty decision they signed a player for a long and expensive contract that would bother them until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Worst contract in NBA history: Luol Deng

That month they signed the free agent from Miami Heat, Luol Dengfor four years and $72 million dollars. after playing 56 games and averaging less than 8 points per game, Deng would only play once in the following year and would be disaffected from the club. In 2018, he was released.

But his contract was still valid, so they agreed to stretch it to give the Lakers more cap space in 2019. $15 million remained which was divided between 2019-20, 2020-21, and finally 2021-22where, without even playing in the NBA, was the fifth highest paid player in Los Angeles.