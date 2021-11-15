The Last Duel is in the cinema: the review of the film by Ridley Scott

T.HE LAST DUEL

Type: adventure ✦✦1 / 2

Directed by Ridley Scott. Starring Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter

Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, friends on the battlefield, they become enemies for issues that concern their gender: power, material goods, ropes.

Ridley Scott, versatile director and certainly an expert sniffer of the air of the time, has the merit of showing how the challenge, the last duel of God fought in France in the fourteenth century, captures the defense of the honor of a woman (Carrouges’ wife raped by Le Gris) as a pretext.

Everything else is pure Hollywood, from the choice of the three versions of the story in which new indispensable pieces complete the narration, to the livid photography of Dariusz Wolski which returns a world of muddy battlefields and turreted castles.

There is a lot of the director’s personal archive, from Gladiator to The duelists, but in the look of Marguerite at the same time lost and proud at the top of the pyre destined to purge sins and lies, a fiber of novelty is perceived

LEGEND

✦ modest

✦✦ good

✦✦✦ great

✦✦✦✦ masterpiece

