The latest clue from Denzel Washington, Prince Eddie Murphy, Kingsley-Bellucci love: a guide to must-see movies on Sky, Prime Video, Netflix and other platforms

a good reference is the fact that the subject from Until the last cluehad been lying in John Lee Hancock’s drawers for at least thirty years and could the direction have been entrusted, at different times, to Steven Spielberg or Clint Eastwood? That the model of the film is never remembered enough Seven and the game of noir worth one carrambata nineties with the past of the retreating detective who nibs the investigation of his life, that of the ransom and the accounts to be settled, knowing that the abandonment of the truth is the real damnation? Certainly, it is rare to find a thriller so reassuring, well drawn, introspective, animated by three Academy Awards (Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, former Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody, and Jared Leto).

A modest, unconventional thriller, where the action is in a dynamic all interior of nightmares and feelings of guilt. It’s the little things that make the difference. The original title of the film says it, The Little Things. This is often repeated by Joe Deke Deacon (Washington), deputy sheriff of Kern County, near Los Angeles. Man, separated and misogynist, lives in a shack and is an excellent investigator, but with too many secrets and a shadow on the resume. Deke returns to the district where he was young on a routine mission that feels like a reunion. In his place is Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), ambitious and in a tie, struggling with a serial killer who drives him crazy. The initial distrust becomes confidence. The two look alike. One sees itself in the other.

Without revealing a comma of the plot, suffice it to say that at some point the investigations converge on a fool, Albert Sparma (Leto), who becomes the main suspect and the third side of the emotional triangle. The hunt for the killer is a painful stream of consciousness. Hancock bets on boom boom revelations and on the syncopated, metaphorical setting, under track according to a pre #metoo setting in which the scene is divided by three male protagonists and women are above all sexual prey. Deacon makes a Dantesque journey with many suggestions, including the denunciation of the conspiratorial agents and the quiet life that numbs the sense of justice. The inner turmoil shines through in the different interpretations of Washington, Malek and Leto: the first is wonderfully horizontal, an example of mainstream lighting, the other two vertical and pointed, mirroring the generational unease that the new Hollywood does not want to ignore.