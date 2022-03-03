The latest from the war between Russia and Ukraine: Ukrainian government urges its population to use guerrilla tactics

On the eighth day of the Russian invasion of Ukrainethe Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia He said Moscow is ready to start talks on ending the war in the former Soviet republic, but will go ahead with its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

According to Sergei Lavrov, the Russian delegation sent its demands to the Ukrainian negotiators at the beginning of the week and awaits Kiev’s response in the talks scheduled for Thursday.

The West has armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built bases in the country to make it a bastion against Russia, he added. Moscow claims that this made his neighbor a threat to his security, so he was forced to act.

Meanwhile, the United States and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that poses no threat to Russia. Lavrov strongly rejected this assertion, claiming that the West has turned Ukraine into a “spearhead to undermine everything that is Russian.”

Key points of the conflict today, Thursday, March 3:

– Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Thursday to rebuild the country when the war ends and demanded Russia pay for all the destruction its invasion is causing “We say to Russia: teach (the population) the words ‘reparations’ and ‘contributions,’” ​​the president said in a new speech.

– More than a million people have fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, in the fastest refugee exodus of a century, the United Nations said on Thursday.

– Russian forces continued to shell the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, and besieged two strategic ports.

– The Russian military column headed for Kiev has made “little discernible progress” in the past three days and remains more than 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the center of the Ukrainian capital, Britain’s Defense Ministry says. The deployment has been slowed by Ukrainian dissent, mechanical breakdowns and traffic jams, the ministry explained in its daily intelligence report on Thursday.

