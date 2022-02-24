The latest on the Russian attack on Ukraine: Kiev cuts diplomatic relations with Moscow

Slavyansk – After the military aggression against Ukrainian territory ordered by the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, the president of UkraineVolodimir Zelenski announced today, Thursday, that his country breaks diplomatic relations with Russia.

“This morning has gone down in history, but this history is absolutely different for our country and for Russia. We have broken diplomatic relations with Russia,” he said.

Some 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian military attack, an aide to the country’s president said on Thursday.

Several dozen more people have been injured, said Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who He did not specify whether civilians were among the victims.

For his part, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian authorities will distribute weapons to those who are willing to defend the country.

“The future of the Ukrainian people depends on each Ukrainian,” he said, urging all those who can participate in the defense of the country to appear at the premises of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Follow the incidents of the conflict here:

Russian-Ukrainian relations have deteriorated since the Russian annexation of Crimea and the Kremlin’s support for the armed uprising in Donbas (2014).

Zelensky also stressed that the Ukrainian Army is engaged in “heavy fighting” throughout the national geography from “Donbas to other regions of the east, north and south.”

“The enemy has suffered heavy losses and will suffer even more. They have come to our land,” he said.

And he stressed that the state bank and the Ukrainian financial system have “sufficient resources” to guarantee the defense of the state and “the interests of Ukrainian citizens.”

Earlier, the president ordered his army to inflict “the greatest possible losses on the invader” after Russian attacks on several Ukrainian regions.

“The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ordered to inflict the greatest possible losses on the invader,” the Army said in a statement.

With information from EFE and AP.