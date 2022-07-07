The Latin holding company that lands in the United States with a supermarket chain: the millionaire investment

Cencosud makes its way into the North American market. The Chilean holding company announced the final purchase of 67% of the shares in The Fresh Market Holdings, Inc. chain, after partnering with Apollo Global Management in the United States. With a investment of US$676 million, it is the entry of a company with Latin American capital in a highly competitive area. The retail leader closed the deal after two months of negotiations and while he was waiting for the authorization of the free competition authority in the country, according to what was reported. Bloomberg.

Existing shareholders, including Apollo and the Berrys, the supermarket’s founding family, will retain 33% of the stake of the company. Established 40 years ago in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market has 160 stores distributed in 22 states in the southeast of the countrymainly in Florida, Virginia and Georgia.

Cencosud expands on the continent and lands in the United States with the purchase of The Fresh Market (Credit: latercera.com)

Similarly, once the deal was closed, the US company obtained a credit for US$597 millionpayable in five years, which will be used in full to refinance its current debt.

Through a statement released by the Chilean giant, Heike PaulmannPresident of the Board, expressed: “It is a great step for Cencosud to enter the United States, in accordance with our diversification strategy”. In addition, he added that the operation would bring profitability to both companies.

The Fresh Market is considered the best supermarket in the United States (Credit: forbes.cl)

Recognized by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ ChoiceThe Fresh Market won the first place as “best supermarket” in 2021 and 2022, surpassing other well-known chains such as Market Basket, Publix and Trader Joe’s.

The product portfolio of The Fresh Market It is made up of 70% perishable items (compared to 35% in traditional supermarkets), with an offer focused on fresh foods and 15% on ready meals, which is a key element for growth and profitability.

However, when Cencosud announced its entry into the US market in May, there were doubts on the part of investors and the shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange plummeted, although some analysts attributed the fall to the economic context that Chile is going through. As he reviewed Bloombergat that time was interpreted as an aggressive move, despite the fact that the company’s balance sheet was positive.

The Fresh Market has 40 years in the US market

However, the agreement remained afloat and today it is considered by many experts as the most important move in recent years for Cencosud. At the same time, last Friday closed the effective purchase of the entire share component of Gigaa wholesale chain in Brazil, which points to another step to consolidate its presence in Latin America.

The holding company has operations in Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Argentinaand owns the supermarkets Jumbo, Disco, VEA, Easy and Blaistenas well as the Costanera shopping center in Santiago de Chile and Unicenter in Buenos Aires.

In that sense, it is also focused on the landing of SPID 35 in Argentina, a new chain that will initially be digital, but that has plans to expand physically in the country, and that will directly target a young audience with an offer of 1600 products and a delivery service in less than 35 minutes.