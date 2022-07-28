The legal mess between Marvel and DC for the name of Captain Marvel

The history of Captain Marvel in the comics is somewhat more complex than “Marvel took it from DC” and today we tell you the whole story

Backstage fights and legal disputes have played as big a role in comics history as the colorful battles in the pages themselves. And one of the industry’s most complex and long-running disputes has centered on the captain marvelor at least in the two different versions of the character that have coexisted in a state of confusion in both Marvel like in DC during decades.

Like many comic book conflicts, this feud was made possible by the debut of Superman. Shortly after his first appearance in issue #1 of Action Comics of 1938, there was a barrage of imitations of publishers looking for a piece of the cake of the Iron Man. Although most of them were improvised analogs, the attempt to fawcett-comics of creating his own superhero was not an inferior model, but quickly became a real competition.

Fawcett’s Captain Marvel was created in late 1939 by Bill Parker Y CC Beck and debuted at number 2 on wiz comics. On the first cover of it, Captain Marvel is calmly throwing a car into a brick wall, while two criminals are thrown out of the windows. In Action Comics #1, Superman debuted by lifting a similar car over his head and crashing it to the ground, while the criminals inside fled.

The similarities were unmistakable: These were two caped strongmen with heroic squints and circus tights, leaping through cities and battling mad (and bald) scientists. But while Clark Kent got his powers from his kryptonian physiology, Captain Marvel was actually a young boy named billy batson who received his powers by shouting the magic word «SHAZAM!«. If Superman was the prudish Boy Scout, Captain Marvel earned his nickname of “Big Red Cheese» based on folksy, a wink and an elbow.

Age mattered little to young comic book readers, and once Captain Marvel found her place, surpassed Superman on the newsstand and won him over on screen by having his own live-action movie series in 1941. But as Captain Marvel reached a broader audience, DC found itself in the midst of a legal action against Fawcett for copyright infringement. The claim was simple: Captain Marvel was too much like Superman for DC’s comfort.

DC wanted Fawcett to stop producing the serial and comics in the early 1940s, but Fawcett fought to delay the court battle for years. It wasn’t until 1948 that the case went to trial, and it was finally decided in DC’s favor in 1954.. Legally, Fawcett was never able to print another copy of Captain Marvel. However, the superhero market was on the brink of extinction, so it wasn’t worth it for Fawcett to appeal again. Instead, the publisher went out of businessletting Superman take to the skies of Metropolis without any square-jawed competition on newsstands.

The following decade saw a revitalization of superheroes, beginning with DC’s revamp of Flash Y Green Lantern in the late 1950s, and which exploded a few years later, when Timely Comics changed his name to marvel comics and launched a list of heavyweights like The Fantastic Four, Spiderman Y HulkAll this in 1962.

Marvel was once again a buzzword, and in 1966, a short-lived company called MF Enterprises he tried to capitalize on it with a new character called Captain Marvel, generally considered one of the worst superheroes ever brought to life.

Marvel had to stop substandard comics from using their name on covers, so he got the trademark for the name Captain Marvel and set about protecting it by introducing another character named Captain Marvel. This new alien version of the hero debuted shortly after in issue #12 of Marvel Super-Heroes from 1967.

The character was born purely for legal reasons. According to the comic veteran roy thomas, Stan Lee he only created that Captain Marvel at the publisher’s insistence Martin Goodman: “All I know is that the reason for the character stemmed from an upset over the use of the name ‘Captain Marvel.'”

Comics are very confusing at times, and in the early 1970s, Superman was no longer sold as before. Needing fresh blood, DC turned to an unlikely source for help: Fawcett. The company had re-emerged in the late 1960s as the publisher of the comics of Naughty daniel, but his hands were tied when the superhero business returned, as he was legally prohibited from producing new Captain Marvel comics. So the next thing they did was agree to license the character and its cast to DC in 1973.

Now, the two major comic book publishers in the world had high-profile characters named Captain Marvel. But there was a catch: Since Marvel held the naming rights, DC couldn’t call their new comic Captain Marvel. Instead, all of his comics were called Shazamas was the television revival of the character in the mid-1970s.

Curiously, the character’s name was still Captain Marvel within the comic. So DC could keep the character’s name in stories, but couldn’t put it on book covers or TV shows. Only Marvel could monetize the Captain Marvel name.

Right after the first Captain Marvel comic was released in 1973, there was an immediate problem. The full title of the series was the slightly conflicting Shazam: The Original Captain Marvel. It lasted 14 issues before a cease and desist order from Marvel made the series a Shazam: The World’s Mightiest Deadly. Marvel, for its part, was in the position of maintaining its trademark by continually publishing more publications with Captain Marvel on the cover, so the company’s history is full of reboots and new versions of the character every two years. about.

Back in the ’90s, DC had bought their Captain Marvel outright from Fawcett, but was barely able to promote it. There are a limited number of times you can put Shazam on the cover of a comic but refer to him as Captain Marvel on the inside without confusing your readers. So in 2012, DC and the writer Geoff Johns decided to put an end to the decades of confusion and simply rename the character as Shazambecause, as John said, “everyone already thinks it’s called Shazam.”

After more than 80 years after changing publishers, changing names and long legal battles, Zachary Levi will play the main role of Shazam!: Fury of the Godsthe sequel that opens on December 22, 2022. For its part, Brie Larson will bring the version back to life Carol Danver of the character in the marvelswhich will hit theaters on July 28, 2023.