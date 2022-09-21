Entertainment

The looks of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in their new movie, Baylon – Revista Para Ti

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

A historical drama about the emergence of sound cinema, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, which will be released in January.

Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023

It is directed by Damian Chazelle (who led the Oscar winner in 2016, La La land) and has a great display that, together with the attractiveness generated by the leading couple, is expected to be a great success.

The babylon story It is a trip to the golden age of Hollywood cinema. It is presented as a historical drama about a great cultural revolution of the time: the moment when cinema began to speak and left the world behind.

Is evolution towards a more modern industry was difficult in many aspects for the actors and actresses of the moment, who see how the way they knew of making movies is disappearing until that moment.

As it was known, some characters will be fictional, although there will be others inspired by real personalities, such as Charlie Chaplin and John Gilbert, emblematic figures of the silent film era.

The character played by Margot Robbie is inspired by Clara Bow, who was an icon of the twenties. Robbie will be Nellie LaRoy, while Brad pitt you will put yourself in the shoes of a character based on John Gilbertcalled Jack Conrad, also known by the nickname “the great lover”.

The cast is completed with great stars, such as Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Flea, Katherine Waterston, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Max Minghella, Eric Roberts, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, and Lukas Haas.

More information at parati.com.ar

TOPICS

Comments

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

The latest developments in the sector regarding telephony and applications

8 mins ago

Kim Kardashian is the new face of Stuart Weitzman, shows off her curves in sexy ad

20 mins ago

Gal Gadot models beautiful fall outfit, it’s trending

30 mins ago

Kim Kardashian slays in plunging bustier and black trench coat while stepping out in New York: photos

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button