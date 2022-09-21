The looks of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in their new movie, Baylon – Revista Para Ti

A historical drama about the emergence of sound cinema, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, which will be released in January.

Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023

It is directed by Damian Chazelle (who led the Oscar winner in 2016, La La land) and has a great display that, together with the attractiveness generated by the leading couple, is expected to be a great success.

The babylon story It is a trip to the golden age of Hollywood cinema. It is presented as a historical drama about a great cultural revolution of the time: the moment when cinema began to speak and left the world behind.

Is evolution towards a more modern industry was difficult in many aspects for the actors and actresses of the moment, who see how the way they knew of making movies is disappearing until that moment.

As it was known, some characters will be fictional, although there will be others inspired by real personalities, such as Charlie Chaplin and John Gilbert, emblematic figures of the silent film era.

The character played by Margot Robbie is inspired by Clara Bow, who was an icon of the twenties. Robbie will be Nellie LaRoy, while Brad pitt you will put yourself in the shoes of a character based on John Gilbertcalled Jack Conrad, also known by the nickname “the great lover”.

The cast is completed with great stars, such as Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Flea, Katherine Waterston, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Max Minghella, Eric Roberts, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, and Lukas Haas.