The Lord of Death, the most sequel sequel there is | Cinema

A few months ago, speaking of Halloween, the sequel / reboot / call it what you prefer dated 2018 of the John Carpenter film, we introduced it by saying that it has “Too much respect for its roots”. The same definition, amplified out of all proportion, could be applied to The lord of death, the first true sequel to Halloween: released three years after the original, written by the same couple (John Carpenter and Debra Hill, of course), it is a sensational case of a second chapter that looks more like a chapter 1.5, or the second half of a longer work and designed to be spread over three hours and passes of film. “Respect for the roots” is limiting for an operation like this: Carpenter didn’t want to do it, Hill didn’t want to do it, Irwin Yablans, on the other hand, the producer, was very keen, for obvious reasons, to the point that he got involved in a series of lawsuits to maintain franchise rights. The result is, in some ways, a good horror, but it is also, perhaps above all, a film obviously reluctantly.

The lord of death and the lord of beer

It’s not entirely true that Carpenter and Hill didn’t want to The lord of death. It is true that they considered Michael Myers’ story to be satisfactorily concluded with the first chapter, and the jump scare ending as an exercise in style rather than as a hook for an eventual sequel. But it’s also true that for a while the two seemed to have gotten on board with this idea of ​​taking a second Halloween, so much so that they wrote a script set a few years after the first and entirely set in a skyscraper (for this and other stories we recommend reading Halloween by Murray Leeder).

But slowly, change after change, The lord of death it turned into something else, which Carpenter and Hill didn’t know exactly what to do about. The setting was moved to a hospital, and over the course of a lengthy writing process which Carpenter describes as “Drink a lot of beer and stare at the typewriter wondering ‘what the fuck am I doing? I have no idea'” the film transformed, and became a sort of lowest common denominator of the sequel concept.

The lord of death and Jamie Lee Curtis’ hair

Having failed to close the story of Myers and Laurie Strode with the first film, Carpenter and Hill decided to try to close it with the second, in the hope that no one would return to them again to ask for an unlikely third chapter (pious illusion, with hindsight. afterwards). So they built the whole film on two very simple and brilliant intuitions together, which would have allowed them to basically replicate the first film without really doing it again:

the idea of ​​starting The lord of death a moment after the end of Halloween, indeed a few minutes before. This allows you to not have to worry about such thorny details “Why is Myers coming back?” or “What has Laurie Strode done all these years?” (for that there is the aforementioned 2018 film).

the idea of ​​taking Jamie Lee Curtis and her unlikely wig (she had her hair cut and it was impossible to replicate the hairstyle from the first film in time while waiting for them to grow back), throw her on a hospital bed and keep her motionless for the first two acts. In this way the monster remains the same, his thirst for blood as well, but there is room to introduce new characters and new dynamics that help characterize the city of Haddonfield a little better.

The results are interesting but revisable. First of all, because none of the new protagonists is Jamie Lee Curtis and has his charisma and his stage presence; for which The lord of death it is a film that leaves even more space for Michael Myers and the terror generated by him, but it is also a horror in which it is not easy to empathize with the human characters who die in series. And probably Carpenter and Hill realized this during the writing: The lord of death it contains more, er, deaths, and above all more graphic and explicit violence. As well as Halloween it was a polite film, but its sequel, in the absence of intellectual cues, decides to raise the volume of the blood: it is a finished slasher, more than it was the predecessor who also contributed to codify the genre.

Good but not great

It is almost touching the obsessive attention to detail of director of photography Dean Cundey, longtime collaborator of Carpenter’s and Oscar winner for Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, who does everything to replicate his own atmospheres from the previous film and to standardize the tone and visual impact of The lord of death to that of Halloween. The results contribute decisively to giving the film this air of “second half” which makes it perfect for a double bill with the original, but which makes it difficult for him to stand on his own legs. If Michael Myers were not involved but another masked killer, perhaps the effect would be different, and one would not have the feeling of somehow witnessing a trivialization of his figure, a standardization based on previously and subsequently established rules. re-chewed and applied to dozens of other slashers. Interestingly, The Lord of Death is one of the earliest heirs of Halloween but already has the faults of all those heirs of Halloween who over the years will try to replicate the formula without ever guessing the quid.

Having said all this, The lord of death remains a tense and violent thriller and The Shape one of the most frightening, motionless and inscrutable figures in the history of horror. If the franchise had stopped there, perhaps we would remember this second chapter with more affection, and we would not have had to witness the jumbled reactions to a third Michael Myers movie that didn’t include Michael Myers. But that’s another story, which we will tell you when The lord of the night will pass on TV.