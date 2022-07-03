“The Lost City”, “The Bad Guys” and “The Weapon of Deception” new on Rakuten TV

Advertising

Rakuten TV presents what’s new for the month of July with some outstanding titles and the latest releases. This month comes to section de Cinema, “The Lost City” in 4K, an action comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tannum and Daniel Redcliff. In the film, a lonely romance writer on a promotional tour with her cover model finds herself involved in an attempted kidnapping in the middle of the jungle.

Another of the most anticipated premieres by the family audience is the bad guys in 4K, where several animals, with a criminal past, reformed and misunderstood, try to become good, with some adventures along the way and mixed results.

The weapon of deception, directed by John Madden and starring Colin Firth, tells the story of two intelligence officers who during World War II use a dead body and false documents to outwit German troops. Another of the releases of the month is Cyranoa remake of the well-known Cyrano de Bergerac, tells the story of Cyrano who is too worried about his physique to conquer Roxanne, so he decides to help the young Christian to steal her heart through love letters. The Miracle of Father Stuwith a cast led by Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, follows in the footsteps of Father Stuart Long, a former boxer turned priest who helps many people on their own journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Starzplay premieres in July two new series, The Girl From Plainville, with Elle Fanning as the protagonist, Inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting suicide” case. Explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to her death and subsequent conviction for involuntary manslaughter. also premieres Queer as Folk, a new remake of the popular series that follows a group of friends who go to a club and find support in the gay community after a tragedy. The second season of P Valley which follows the lives of strip club dancers who work at the Dirty Delta. Movies will also be available. Room Y zombieland

In the section subscriptions Some of the notable titles are: The Bright Side of Things, Atomic, The Mist and the Maiden, Spotlight.

to section free arrives Contract Killers, where a CIA assassin tries to leave behind contract killings to try to lead a normal life. will also be available 2067, the journey of a man to the future to save a world that ends. Another movie available encounters in the darkEight-year-old Maisie goes missing, and a year later her family holds a memorial service. That same night, strange lights and sounds are observed in the forest outside, and strange things begin to happen. Y Rescue on Mars, where cosmonaut Chapayev is left alone and in danger. Something inexplicable, with which he came into contact, will change his life forever.

This summer Rakuten-TV propose a new promotion, Summer sales with recent movies with discount on purchase. The promotion will run from 07/15/2022 to 08/12/2022 and includes titles such as Space Jam: New Legends, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run, Don’t Breathe 2, Ghostbusters: Beyond, Last Night in Soho, A Matter of Blood, Time, The Last Showdown, Free Guy, The King’s Man: The First Mission, Clifford: The Great Red Dog Y Paw Patrol: The Movie.

TVOD premieres July 2022

Cinema

The lost City 4K (07/30/2022)

the bad guys 4K (07/08/2022)

The weapon of deception 4K (07/04/2022)

Cyrano (07/01/2022)

The Miracle of Father Stu (07/27/2022)

subscriptions

Starzplay

The Girl From Plainville (Season 1) (07/10/2022)

P Valley (Season 2) (07/03/2022)

Queer as Folk (Season 1) (07/31/2022)

Room (07/01/2022)

zombieland (06/01/2022)

Subscription

The good side of things (07/01/2022)

Atomic (07/01/2022)

The mist and the maiden (07/01/2022)

spot light (07/01/2022)

Free

Contract Killers (07/01/2022)

2067 (07/01/2022)

encounters in the dark (07/01/2022)

Rescue on Mars (07/01/2022)

