The lullaby and the unforgivable ending that disappointed fans: what killed the iconic series? | The nanny, The nanny, Fran Drescher, Fran Fine, Maxwell Sheffield, Charles Shaughnessy | Cinema and series

Some of the most iconic series of the 80s and 90s have been revived in recent years, in one way or another. Productions like “The Prince of Rap” and “The Wonder Years” had a remake for streaming, while “That ’70 Show” is about to release a reboot with the original cast. However, the one that has not shed light on a return has been “The lullaby”.

Created and starred by Fran Drescherthis beloved and remembered program brought us closer to a smiling, witty and hapless Fran finewho, after being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, applies for a babysitting position by mistake.

Fran Drescher with the rest of the cast of “La nana”. Photo: CBS

This is how the young woman arrives at the widower’s house Maxwell Sheffield and their three children: Maggie, Brighton and Grace. With the passing of time, she not only established a strong relationship with them and the butler, Niles, but she also connected with the 90’s public, whom she delighted with more than one quip.

However, despite having positioned himself as an indelible memory for the generation of the 90s, his departure from the small screen took place amid a dissatisfied audience and a drop in his popularity levels. Here we tell you what happened and why he disappointed his loyal fans.

What happened to “La nana” and why did it end in season 6? Photo: CBS

Why was “The Babysitter” cancelled?

The fall of “The babysitter” (as it was known in other Spanish-speaking countries) can be summed up for a simple reason: the relationship between Miss Fine and Maxwell; This was revealed by Drescher herself, in an interview with studio 10 (via Mail.co.uk): “This romance ended up causing the demise of the show.”

“When a show is built around love that can’t happen and sexual tension, you have to keep it that way. As much as you want people to get together, as soon as they do, people start to tune out ”, explained the actress, now 65 years old.

“The nanny”, the series that stole more than one heart on TV in the 90s. Photo: broadcast

Although the famous artist would have been against this rapprochement between the protagonists, it was the chain responsible that made the decision to unite them, which ended up burying the program a short time later. In fact, she revealed that she would have thought of a different ending, without losing the essence of her character.

“I would have written a great season finale, but without changing the dynamics of the relationship (between Fran and Maxwell),” he told news.com.au.

“Thus, the series would have ended with her being the children’s nanny, and him as their boss, but the two sharing a certain attraction that never came true,” he said.

The reunion of the cast of The Nanny was commanded by Fran Drescher. Photo: Instagram

How did “La nana” end?

The relationship between Fran fine Y Maxwell Sheffield began and remained, for a long time, as an impossible love. In this sense, with the passing of the episodes, the formalization of their romance became inevitable, which soon materialized with a wedding and, later, the arrival of their children.

Thus, the end of “The Nanny” came in 1999, with a two-part special titled “The Finale.” In these chapters, the married couple had twins and moved to California to start their new life. The same fate befell Niles and CC Babcock, who started their family, with a child waiting.

For their part, the heirs of the Sheffield family moved to continue their studies abroad. With this in the meantime, the last scenes of “La nana” show us the protagonist saying goodbye to the mansion, to then give way to a red curtain in which the cast was appearing with the applause of the public, until closing with Fran Drescher.