the magnificent tribute of Cristiano Ronaldo to Marcelo!

A new page that turns to Real Madrid. This afternoon, Marcelo officially bid farewell to the Meringues, sixteen years after his arrival. Crowned with 25 titles with the White House, which makes him the most successful player in history, the Brazilian received a vibrant tribute from his friend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The vibrant tribute to CR7!

On his social networks, the five-time Ballon d’Or has shown all his love to the one who was his teammate for nine years in the Spanish capital: “More than a teammate, a brother that football has given me. On and off the pitch, one of the greatest players I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Make the most of this new adventure, Marcelo!“.

But do que um companheiro de equipa, um irmão que o futebol me deu. Dentro e fora dos campos, um dos maiores cracks com quem tive o prazer de partilhar um balneário. Go like nessa nova aventura, Marcelo! 🙌🏽🙏🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Rjgb5R3DAd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 13, 2022