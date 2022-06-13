Entertainment

the magnificent tribute of Cristiano Ronaldo to Marcelo!

A new page that turns to Real Madrid. This afternoon, Marcelo officially bid farewell to the Meringues, sixteen years after his arrival. Crowned with 25 titles with the White House, which makes him the most successful player in history, the Brazilian received a vibrant tribute from his friend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The vibrant tribute to CR7!

On his social networks, the five-time Ballon d’Or has shown all his love to the one who was his teammate for nine years in the Spanish capital: “More than a teammate, a brother that football has given me. On and off the pitch, one of the greatest players I’ve had the pleasure of sharing a locker room with. Make the most of this new adventure, Marcelo!“.

to summarize

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a vibrant tribute to his friend Marcelo, after his farewell to Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner indicates that football has given him a brother and wished him good luck for his new adventure.

