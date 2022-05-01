The main art fair in India returns after the stoppage due to the pandemic

This content was published on April 28, 2022 – 12:33

New Delhi, Apr 28 (EFE) .- The Indian Modern and Contemporary Art Fair (IAF) opened its thirteenth edition this Thursday after the break due to the pandemic, a health crisis that also prevented the attendance of numerous international galleries this year , but which has served as a common thread for several of the exhibits.

This is the case of one of the creations of the Indian artist Neerja Kothari, who in the initial moments of the pandemic began to represent each case of covid-19 with a dot on white paper, a titanic task that she abandoned when she realized the magnitude that this health crisis would reach, with more than 500 million positives accumulated worldwide.

This work has 129,000 points and “leaves a blank space to show that it is still in progress” due to the validity of the disease, the director of the Shrine Empire gallery, Shefali Somani, explained to Efe, which also hosts paintings on other current themes such as climate change and social problems.

His is one of the 63 galleries from 16 cities around the world that make up the fair this year, one of the most recognized in the region and which in 2020 hosted up to 81 exhibitors before the outbreak of covid.

The restrictions imposed by India in the wake of the coronavirus, which prohibited international flight arrivals beyond a few exceptions, made it difficult for several regular international galleries interested in delving into the Indian market to attend.

This year only four dared to move their works to New Delhi: Aicon and Aicon Contemporary (United States), Grosvenor Gallery (United Kingdom) and Galeria Karla Osorio (Brazil).

“We still have representation, but it has been a little less this year. (…) These galleries plan six months in advance,” fair director Jaya Asokan told Efe.

To cover this gap, the fair on this occasion had the participation of fourteen non-profit foundations and other institutions, which Asokan said he wanted to help because of what they have gone through in the last two years and because “they are the ones looking for young and emerging artists.

Among them, the Calcutta Creativity Center stood out, surprising visitors with a choreography performed to the rhythm of traditional Indian music.

Another of these emerging galleries was Terrain Art, debuting this year at the fair after being founded in 2020, and which mainly brings together artists related to digital art and NFT (Non-Fungible Token or cryptographic token), virtual works as well as they are new and still far from the understanding of many, but they maintain that they have a great future ahead of them.

“It is important because there are no intermediaries showing your art, it becomes a decentralized way of putting the works for sale,” said the exhibition’s curator, Sukanya Deb, in a room dominated by multiple screens that put images for sale. of human faces or oceanic spirals, among others.

Referring to the increasingly prevalent blockchain technology, Deb explained that this type of art would reduce the institutional atmosphere of these fairs, replacing it with a “free space for all”. EFE

