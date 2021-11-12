the major manufacturers do not sign the agreement

LOOKING FOR A SOLUTION – In Glasgow, Scotland, the COP26, the conference where we discuss the climate and on climate change in which the 197 signatory nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change participate. A very important event that brings together all the world leaders, activists and leading exponents of environmental issues from the scientific community, and which is a prerequisite for signing an agreement on the strategies to be adopted to combat the effects of climate change.

MANY DO NOT SIGN – Between car manufacturers who have signed the (non-binding) commitment to eliminate emissions from new cars by 2040 and accelerate the transition to electric mobility are Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Mercedes, Volvo and BYD. Some of the largest groups, such as BMW, Renault, Hyundai, Stellantis, Toyota and Volkswagen Group have not signed. Among the non-signatory countries China, France, Germany and the United States. According to the Financial Times, the refusal of these latter countries to support the commitment is to be found in the concern about the speed of transition towards zero-emission vehicles in various markets.

USA AND CHINA In the last few hours, however, there has been what appears to be a turning point at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. There China has in fact announced the presentation of a joint initiative with the USA to reduce the gaps between the two countries regarding the fight against climate change and to accelerate. The first useful date for the rapprochement is November 15, when there will be the expected virtual summit between the two state leaders; Joe Biden for America and Xi Jinping for China.