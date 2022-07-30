The man suspected of kidnapping an 18-year-old boy in Gurabo surrenders

Joshua Manuelle Sanchez Caraballo, the man suspected of kidnapping the 18-year-old Coralis M. Serrano Delgado, surrendered today, Saturday, upon arrival, accompanied by a lawyerto the Caguas Command, where agents of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) arrested him.

Staff from the CIC in Caguas confirmed to The new day that Sánchez Caraballo turned himself in as part of the negotiations held since last night, Friday, by Mr. Edward Gonzalezexplained the Lieutenant Harry Solivan Diaz , deputy director of the CIC of Caguas, earlier in the day. Sánchez Caraballo turned himself in around 5:15 in the afternoon.

The CIC office added that agents began the process of interviewing Sánchez Caraballo as part of the investigation into the circumstances that led to the kidnapping of Serrano Delgado on Thursday morning from a park in Gurabo.

However, the Caguas Prosecutor’s Office determined, for the time being, not to file charges against Sánchez Caraballo since, according to Solivan Díaz, they do not have sufficient evidence and because Serrano Delgado has refused to cooperate with the authorities.

“We in the Police have carried out the corresponding investigation. The findings were consulted with the prosecutor Rocío García, who -for the moment- is not going to file charges against the young Joshua Manuelle Sánchez Caraballo, since the injured party has not been cooperative, ”said the lieutenant earlier in a telephone interview.

“Nevertheless, we continue the investigation. This boy is still of interest to us, so we continue to search for him and continue to collect both digital and scientific evidence, to see if we have the possibility of filing charges even without the cooperation of the young woman.”, he added.

Serrano Delgado was reported missing by her mother last Thursday night after the latter saw the moment in which Sánchez Caraballo allegedly forced her to get into his vehicle under threat of a firearm.

The director of the Auxiliary Superintendence of Criminal Investigations of the Police, Commander Gerardo Oliver Franco, mentioned yesterday in an interview with this newspaper that the initial investigation of the kidnapping had as specific details the separation between Serrano Delgado and his alleged aggressor. The officer revealed that, according to the investigation, the couple’s separation occurred, in part, after the young woman was the victim of a pattern of gender-based violence by Sánchez Caraballo.

However, the young woman never filed a complaint with the Police to denounce said violence.

Both the Police and the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman have tools to attend, confidentially, any indication or complaint about a pattern of abuse, mistreatment or situation due to gender violence. If you are or know a person who goes through a similar pattern, you can contact the Police at (787) 792-6734 or (787) 343-2020, as well as the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman at (787) 722-2977 .

In addition, Oliver Franco said that the kidnapping took place in a park in Hato Nuevo, in Gurabo, to where, supposedly, the aggressor summoned the victim with the justification of giving him some belongings.

“But the subject took out a firearm and forced her to get into the vehicle he was driving. The victim’s mother filed a complaint with the Police and, at that time, identified the possible suspect as Sánchez Caraballo,” the commander explained.

Joshua Manuelle Sánchez Caraballo is wanted by the Police in relation to the kidnapping of his ex-partner, Coralis Serrano. (Supplied)

Solivan Díaz confirmed that the man does not have any firearms registered under his name.

The mother’s report caused the Pink Alert to be activated, a mechanism used by the authorities to send alert messages to the population with which they ask for cooperation to find the whereabouts of any woman over 18 years of age when there are reasons to think who is in danger.

The alert was activated at around 11:30 am yesterday, Friday, and after noon the young woman was taken by another woman to the Police Headquarters in Caguas. Serrano Delgado was received by officers who reported that she arrived with evidence of blows and bruises on her face and other parts of her body, for which she was treated at a hospital.

Solivan Díaz indicated that they interviewed the victim to find out the origin of the blows, but they did not obtain answers from her.

Nevertheless, He assured that they could corroborate that the blows that the young woman received were inflicted by Sánchez Caraballo.

“From some interviews that we conducted with other people, we can determine that these bruises were the product of an attack by this young man (the suspect of having kidnapped her),” he stressed.

He indicated that the charges to which Sánchez Caraballo, who is 23 years old and lives in the Turabo Heights residential complex, could be exposed are for crimes of kidnapping, gender violence and violations of the Arms Law.

“Given the lack of cooperation from this girl and the fact that we also do not have the witnesses who witnessed this (the alleged kidnapping) available, we are forced to focus on looking for scientific evidence and recording systems that help us determine if, in fact, , that happened and that we can present that evidence, “he said.

Experts previously consulted by The new day have highlighted the complexity of gender-based violence cases, while listing the various reasons why a victim may refuse to testify against her assailant.

“When a prosecutor has a case of domestic violence, he must always gather the necessary evidence so that the case is sustained without the testimony of the victim because there may be thousands of reasons for that woman to decide not to testify”pointed out, for example, Amarilis Pagan Jimenezexecutive director of the Matria Project, mentioning that there are economic, traumatic or family pressures that cause a victim to desist from the process.

the graduate Veronica Rivera-Torresfor its part, maintained that “we must understand that domestic violence goes beyond a couple that, in effect, does affect third parties, and that it is a call for protection tools not only for survivors, but also for your family and friends.”

Lieutenant Solivan Díaz, meanwhile, stressed that for the authorities, the help of citizens is vital in these cases that do not have the testimony of the injured person, in order to “seek some kind of help and get her out of that pattern.”

Regarding the possibility of some resource to provide surveillance to the young woman or if a protection order is issued, she recalled that these are elements that have to be requested by the victim.

The lieutenant assured that, even without the testimony of Serrano Delgado, the investigation of this case is a priority for the Police and they do not rule out that sooner rather than later they will have new evidence with which they will present the facts before the judicial forum.

“We must remember that these are crimes that have a statute of limitations of several years and at any time we could have other evidence or the disposition of this young woman and (Sánchez Caraballo) could be prosecuted,” he said.