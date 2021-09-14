The Marie Claire editorial October 2021

Here I am, excited to write my first editorial on this October issue, the richest month for us, and I feel so good! A number that coincides with the next ones Spring / Summer 2022 fashion shows, a look at the future that should help us to see “beyond”, because fashion, more than any other creative expression, contains promises, announces visions, allows us to glimpse a future.

These are difficult months: the pandemic and its infinite variations, the return of the Taliban to Kabul with the annihilation of women’s rights, increasingly global warming … but we must react, work on ourselves. Re-immerse ourselves in our selves, love each other, even with the help of a little healthy shopping, a garment, an accessory: this too can be a peaceful and possible weapon to get back to life.

Right now I feel like a motivator, a bit like Masha (Nicole Kidman) the disturbing guru of the “Tranquillium” wellness center from Jonathan Levine’s television miniseries, Nine perfect strangers. The doctor, with unorthodox procedures and a path of complete abandonment in nature, seasoned with hallucinogenic mushrooms hidden in fabulous fruit smoothies, tries to solve the crises and mysteries of nine unknown characters, making them immerse in their own selves to rediscover themselves.

But let’s go back to Marie Claire: we started from a contemporaneity made up of extremes, which in recent months we have tried to rationalize and make more acceptable by transforming them into figures and data. The common thread of the number has become the reverse process. Return flesh, bones and emotions to the figures of the statistics that crowd our reality. In doing so we have illuminated characters and opportunities of this uncertain era: like Alexandra Cooper, a powerful podcaster who knows how to talk about sex; or like the mayors of our reportage, who govern the municipalities together with the citizens, as in a condominium; and finally as an artist, Namsa Leuba, which plays with stereotypes about Africa to convert them into empowerment. Even in fashion we find the same extremes and contrasts. The precious, sparkling, embroidered, colorful clothes protagonists of gleaming – the desire to shine always and in any case – are perfect even during the day and will help us to feel good and overcome the restrictions that still limit us, evoking a night that is not yet as good as we would like to. But it is also the moment of timeless minimalism, of simplicity made to last. If you don’t believe us, look at the photos of Marie Sophie Wilson-Carr, now also an activist and film maker, in her first life as a model and icon of the 90s. An era that contrasts with the return to the most sparkling decade of our recent history, 80s, with their confidence and boldness made of short skirts, color, evident make-up and sheer tights, and this is the legacy that I hope those years will bring back to us: the desire and the joy of dressing, preparing, and finally get out!

I tell you a little secret: the cover shot with the smiling model was strongly desired by me and it is my sign of hope in lighter and happier months, she herself plays in our issue an eccentric “Lady Tarots” that she uses the cards / tarot cards as lucky charms, attaching them to its accessories. I want to thank the editorial team after the changes in recent months. It was nice to rediscover the strength of collaboration and the group. Happy reading everyone, and may Fortune be with you! Ivy

