The mask will be compulsory at school until the end of the year, even during high school graduation

While the government is pondering whether to extend the mask indoors and in which activities there is a certainty: they will be compulsory at school until the end of the year, even during exams.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

May 1st is the day it will essentially be eliminated the obligation to wear the mask indoors. Or at least that’s how the latest Covid decree approved by the government at the end of March provides: the text that established the roadmap of reopening – or rather, of the end of the restrictions – decrees the farewell to masks at the end of April. In these hours the government is rethinking – also due to the high number of infections from Covid that continue to be recorded – as shown by the prudent declarations of Minister Speranza. However, there is a whole sector that had already been excluded by the last decree, or a place where you will continue to wear the mask compulsorily for months: we are talking about the school.

The Covid decree of 24 March – in article 9, paragraph 5 – states:

Until the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the following safety measures continue to be applied in the institutions and schools referred to in this article as well as in the higher technical institutes: surgical type, or of greater protective efficacy, except for children up to six years of age, for subjects with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sports activities; b) it is recommended to respect an interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it; c) in any case, the prohibition to access or remain in school premises remains valid if positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection or if respiratory symptoms and body temperature exceed 37.5 °.

The government will have to decide within this week whether and where to extend the obligation to wear a mask indoors. And, as we said, it is likely that we will arrive at a point of mediation that provides for a selective rule based on the environments. The obligation could be maintained, for example, on public transport, as well as in cinemas, theaters and discos. In all of this, given that the executive will meet to discuss the rules in May, it is possible that the theme of masks at school will return to the table.

Covid Italy Bulletin, today 70,520 infections and 143 deaths from Coronavirus: the data of Saturday 23 April

Yesterday, the Undersecretary for Health Costa made it known that he supported an early elimination of the obligation to wear a mask at school, while a certain coldness filters through the Ministry of Education. Leaving the rules as they are, now that they have been decided, is the best decision for Viale Trastevere. Even considering that there are practically two months to go by the end of the year. Therefore, it is difficult to change during the race, and this also applies to all students who will have to take the exams, whether they are of high school or eighth grade: written and oral will still be held with the mask. With the hope – of all – that it will be the last time.