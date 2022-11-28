The mayor of kyiv said that he does not rule out partially evacuating the city if “the worst scenario” occurs in the face of Russian attacks

kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on a visit to the territorial defense forces (Reuters)

The mayor of kyivVitali Klitschko said Monday that the authorities “do not rule out the worst case scenario“because of the russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and has pointed out that there could be a “partial” evacuation of the city if the power and water cuts persist.

“I do not rule out the worst scenario. There will not be a total evacuation, perhaps a partial one, but it would not be called an evacuation. It would be temporary relocation of certain groups of people to the suburbs and places where there are services available”, he stated in an interview with RBK-Ukraine.

Thus, he urged the residents of the capital to “consider different scenarios and be prepared”, because “according to information from the Army, the enemy plans to carry out insidious attacks against the country’s infrastructure in order to intimidate the Ukrainians with darkness and cold”.

“It would be a big mistake if we didn’t prepare for different scenarios. If a year ago, at this time, someone had started saying what was going to happen in the future, about murder, war, rape and genocide, he would not have been described as a sane person. To this day, it is the terrible and harsh reality, ”he argued.

For this reason, Klitschko asked the population to supply themselves with drinking water, food, winter clothes, charged phones and computersas well as download maps that can be used offline in case it is necessary to leave the city, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

Local residents line up to refill bottles with water in kyiv (Reuters)

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that predict a new wave of bombings by Russia this week, following previous attacks on critical infrastructure that caused massive water and electricity cuts, for example in the capital.

“It is very likely that the beginning of the week will be marked by an attack of this type”, Natalia Gumeniuk, spokeswoman for the southern command of the Ukrainian army, said on Monday, noting that a Russian missile ship had appeared in the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian navy, eleven Russian warships, including that missile carrier, are currently in the Black Seaoff the coast of Ukraine, and there are others in the Azov Sea and the Mediterranean, with a total of 76 warheads that can be fired.

Evacuation after a Russian bombardment in the capital (Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky warned in a speech broadcast by video late Sunday that “the week that begins may be just as difficult as the last one,” marked by Russian bombing that caused massive power and water cuts at times when that the country begins to experience winter temperatures.

“Our forces are preparing. The entire state is preparing. We worked out all the scenarios, even with Western partners,” Zelensky added, urging his fellow citizens to pay attention to anti-aircraft warnings.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)

