The Medical Center in Río Piedras is experiencing an acute shortage of surgical technicians and other specialized personnel

The shortage of surgical technicians and other personnel in the Medical Center, in Río Piedras, is not something new or unique to the main hospital center in the country. However, several days ago, the employee crisis intensified, threatening patients arriving for emergency services.

“You can no longer operate in the same amount as before. There is no staff on duty, just a technician. So, you have to choose the patient who is more committedsaid one of two surgical technicians who asked not to be identified.

According to these technicians, three weeks ago, at dawn, a person arrived at the hospital with a subdural hematoma (accumulation of blood in the brain) who urgently needed surgery. However, another case was declared a priority and the person had to be operated on later.

“There are supposed to be three technicians on duty, but when they are on vacation or sick, one remains. If there are many cases, you have to choose,” they indicated.

The situation, they said, has escalated mainly because of low pay ($8.25 an hour). This has caused many to seek employment in the private sector or in the United States, where they are paid up to $40 an hour.

“Right now, there are 25 orthopedic cases that could not be done due to staff shortages. There are places, but nobody wants them because of the low wages and the risk. We were 80, now we are less than 30 technicians. Many times we do not have relief and we spend seven to 12 hours in surgery, unemployed, without eating. What if there is a big accident, shooting or massacre like the one at La Tómbola in which seven (patients at the Medical Center) arrived? If this is not fixed in a month to a month and a half, more (technicians) will leave. it’s scary”, they said.

They warned that in fast food businesses and stores the salary is higher than theirs.

The doctor Humberto Guzmana pediatric orthopedist at the Medical Center, agreed that the lack of personnel has affected the functional capacity of the operating rooms in the last three years.

“I have no problem operating private hospitals. Throughout Puerto Rico and the world, there are difficulties in recruiting people, but these problems in the Medical Center have been going on for years. They withdrew vital personnel and we have lost a large capacity to operate“, said. The situation has caused patients who are preparing to undergo surgery to be unable to undergo surgery and have to cancel emergency surgeries.

“On Monday, there were 29 patients for orthopedics and two technicians arrived for the holiday. Only one was operated on,” he said.

He stressed that it is urgent that these employees increase their minimum wage, because in other jobs outside of health they get better income.

“Without one of the elements (technicians, nurses, etc.) you cannot operate. There are many excuses and they change over time. With the difficulty of services, patients and technicians look for alternatives in the United States or here, in places that pay them more. A store manager earns more. In addition, this limits the number of surgeries performed and the academic workshop is affected.“, said.

Graduate Jorge Matta Gonzalezdirector of the Medical Services Administration, confirmed this week the shortage of these personnel, although he indicated that the same is happening in other hospitals in the country.

The official said that the salary scales of its employees are being reviewed to make them more competitive.

Gerson Guzmanpresident of the General Union of Workers (UGT), pointed out that the shortage of personnel in the Medical Center is extensive and also includes pharmacy, respiratory therapy and orthopedic technicians.

He warned that the salary scales are “extremely low and misery.” The base scale, she said, is $1,341 a month. That pay, she pointed out, is not enough or in keeping with the cost of living.

He added that for 12 years the employees there have not received a raise and that, currently, they are negotiating the collective agreement of the employees, for which he urged the need to carry out a study and a classification and compensation plan.

“What they have done (until now) is to put patches,” he lamented.