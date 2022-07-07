The Medicine Degree of the University of Almería receives 1,139 applications

The Degree in Medicine from the University of Almería has received 1,139 requests for this first course in which only 60 places are offered. It is also the University of Almería that stands with the highest cut-off mark in Andalusia in this degree, with 13,445.

The university degrees most in demand by Andalusian students in first preference have been Medicine, Nursing and Psychology, followed by degrees in Veterinary Medicine, Primary Education, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Law and Dentistry. This is how it is collected in the first phase of awarding places in Andalusian public universities, information that has been released from 00.00 on the website of the Andalusian Single District.









In the case of Medicine, a total of 9,625 people have chosen it as the first option throughout Andalusia, compared to a demand last year of 8,515 applications. The following titles with greater acceptance in Andalusia are Nursing, with 7,399 applications compared to 7,308 last year, and Psychology, with 4,733 applications compared to 4,617 the previous year.

Considering the highest cut-off mark, this year the double degree in Physics and Mathematics offered by the University of Seville has scored it, with 13,790. In second place is the double degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Granada, with 13,775; and the third highest mark, with 13,756, is that achieved by the double degree in French Translation and Interpreting and International Relations at Pablo de Olavide University.

By universities, the degrees that have achieved the highest cut-off mark in this adjudication have been in the case of Almeriathe degree of Medicine with a 13,442; in Cadizalso the degree of Medicine, with a 13,445; and in Cordovayou too, Medicine, with a 13,452. At the University of Granada, the highest score has been recorded by the double degree of Maths and physics, with 13,775; on the University of Huelva the highest cut-off mark has been for the Nursing degree, with 12,363; and in that of Jaenthe new Medicine degree, with 13,415.

In the Malaga Universitythe double degree of Mathematics and Computer Engineering has obtained a 13,725; on the Pablo de Olavide University the double degree in French Translation and Interpreting and International Relations has reached 13,756 and in the Sevilla University the highest cut-off mark has been for the double degree of Physics and mathematicswith a 13,790.

As a whole, this year the public universities of the community have received 84,321 applications for new admission to their degrees, compared to 79,333 last year, of which 55,092 come from Andalusia, 29,229 come from the rest of Spain (25,758) and from abroad (3,471). By gender, the distribution is 33,482 men and 50,749 women.

The UAL is the one with the greatest increase in requests

Attending to the universities, the Almeria It is the one that has registered the greatest increase in requests in first preference, 5,150, compared to 3,455 the previous year, that of Cádiz, 6,642 (6,588 in 2021); that of Córdoba, 5,690 (5,534 a year earlier); that of Granada, 21,346 (21,468 in 2021); that of Huelva, 1,873 (1,832 the previous year); that of Jaén, 3,002 (compared to 2,305 in 2021); that of Malaga, 11,868 (11,559 in 2021); Pablo de Olavide, 3,696 (3,985 a year earlier); and Hispalense, 23,054 (22,606 in 2021).

96.28% of the students have passed the PEVAU 96.28% of students presented to the Access Phase of the Baccalaureate Evaluation Test for University Access (PEvAU) in Andalusia have achieved approval, which means 37,702 of a total of 39,159 students examined in this part. mandatory. This percentage has risen with respect to the result obtained last year, when 95.65% of the student body satisfactorily passed the exams. The highest mark for the Access Phase has been a ten obtained by 14 students in the provinces of Almería (2), Córdoba (1), Huelva (1), Jaén (1), Granada (2), Málaga (4) and Seville (3). This is the maximum score that students can achieve in said phase, although it is possible to complement it with four additional points that are achieved in the Admission Phase, depending on the grade obtained in these exams and the weighting that is done according to the degree that be requested. 45,016 people have opted for this second phase compared to 44,588 the previous year.

Job placement survey to guide the selection

To guide students who start the next course at the university of their choice, the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities, since last June 13, has made available to them the most significant data from a study prepared by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA) on the employment of graduates from public universities. This information is available through the website of the Andalusian Single District.

This measure is intended to provide these young people with relevant information to help them make their decision when choosing to enroll in one degree or another after passing the PEvAU.