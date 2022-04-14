The meeting of friends of Messi, Di María, Paredes and Herrera in Paris: the formal look of the Flea

The couples enjoyed some leisure time

The end of the season is drawing near PSG and practically everything is on track for Mauricio Pochettino’s team. After saying goodbye to the Champions League in the round of 16, the Parisians only aim to regain the league title in a tournament where they are leaders with a 12-point advantage over their immediate rival.

Despite the hard blow that was the fact of staying out of the European event against Real Madrid, the Argentine coach seems to have found the good offensive functioningespecially after the last two consecutive wins by the local competition.

In the midst of these good feelings, and prior to an important duel for Ligue 1, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes Y Andrew Herrera They decided to go out to enjoy the night of the capital with their respective partners.

“Friends”wrote the Argentine midfielder, who is going through a long recovery process (He will be two months without playing) after having undergone surgery to heal his pubic problems.

In the image in question you could see the four couples very smiling and super elegant. So far, the place they went to has not been disclosed, but everything seems to indicate that it would be a meal between colleagues.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Camila Galante (couples of Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes) also chose to share a photo of their looks through the stories of their respective accounts. Instagramwhile Jorgelina Cardoso and Isabel Collado (wives of Di María and Herrera) preferred not to upload anything to their social networks.

It should be noted that of the four players who were present, the only one who participated in PSG’s last 6-1 win against Clermont was Leo Messi as Paredes, Di María and Spaniard Ander Herrera continue to recover from their respective muscle injuries.

The Argentine star, along with the rest of his teammatescomes from winning two consecutive games comfortably. In addition to the last game, in which he provided three assists, he also scored and assisted in the 5-1 win against Lorient.

The next Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino will have to demonstrate these good sensations when they receive the Marseilles in the Parc des Princes. The Parisians will face a key duel in the fight for the title as they will face their immediate rival with seven dates left in the tournament.

