The message of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, to the Kings William and Máxima of the Netherlands

The king and queen of the Netherlands communicated with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, On Tuesday, he expressed his gratitude to the kings of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Máxima Zorreguieta, for a message of unconditional support they sent him at a time when the bombs of the invading Army of Vladimir Putin massacre civilians in Kharkov. The European Union described war crime the bombing of the country’s second largest city.

“My wife Olena and I are sincerely grateful to Their Majesties King Wilhelm Alexander and Queen Máxima for their warm words of support for the people of Ukraine. We resist aggression. Today, more than ever, it is important that we feel that we are not alone”Zelensky wrote on the social network Twitter.

The message of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, to the kings of the Netherlands

Meanwhile, Prince Charles of England, heir to the British crown, said that democratic values ​​are being attacked in an “unacceptable” way in Ukraine, and expressed solidarity with “those who resist brutal aggression.”

The Prince of Wales expressed himself in this way in Southend-on-sea, on the outskirts of London, during a ceremony to grant this town the status of a city, after the intense campaign in favor of it by the Conservative MP David Amess, assassinated in that district last year while serving voters.

During the event, the prince stressed that “no one could have given more” than Amess “for the values ​​that sustain society.” “What we saw in the terrible Southend tragedy was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself. We are seeing those same values ​​under attack today in Ukraine in the most unacceptable way.”, pointed out the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. “

“We stand in solidarity with all those who resist brutal aggression,” added the prince. The parliamentarian lost his life after being stabbed on October 15 last year.

“We are with you”: Harry and Meghan pay tribute to the people of Ukraine



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, said they “stand with the people of Ukraine against this violation of international and humanitarian law.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine against this violation of international and humanitarian law, and encourage the world community and its leaders to do the same.”, Said the couple from California where they have lived since March 2020 after the so-called Megxit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also showed their support for Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a tweet: “In October 2020 we had the privilege of meeting with President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for the future. from Ukraine. Today we stand with the president and all the people of Ukraine as they bravely fight for that future,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said.

