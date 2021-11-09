The metaverse has always been Zuckerberg’s real purpose

It is said that Peter Jackson, director of the Lord of the Rings, has made the successful trilogy with the sole purpose of making the money necessary to produce a new one King Kong. A rumor similar to the one about the well-known director should now hit Mark Zuckerberg, who has worked so hard with social networks for an ulterior motive, which has remained secret for a long time. By renaming his holding company Meta and thus ushering in the era of the “metaverse”, the founder of Facebook promises to immerse us in a new simulated world. As it once allowed non-geeks to spy on others online, today it aims to democratize exclusive technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality. And somehow he finds himself: an incurable nerd with unbridled ecumenical ambitions, intent on achieving something that in 1992 existed only in Neal Stephenson’s cyberpunk imagery and in his novel Snow Crash. Was it a teenage dream left in the drawer, like the remake directed by Jackson? Probably, also because in recent years there have been signs.

The story of the sudden swerve to save the company from a reputational abyss, which began with the Cambridge Analytica case and culminated in the testimony of whistleblower Frances Haugen, has been extensively told. Another version, much more interesting, is that of an operation that has been planned for some time and at the most accelerated. After all, can we reasonably think that Zuckerberg has set up a pantomime with the sole aim of diverting the attention of politics, investors and public opinion from the scandals that have hit Facebook? Is it possible that the metaverse is just a farce, but to which the company is closely linked to the point of changing its name?

Difficult, also because it would mean losing sight of a path of research, development and investments that began in 2014, when Facebook acquired Oculus, a manufacturer of virtual reality headsets. A social network that throws itself on the most abstruse hardware on the market. Two billion dollars on the plate. General stir. Seven years ago nothing seemed to make sense, but even then Facebook showed that it wanted to be more than the largest social network in the world. For this reason, now to say that the rebranding of Facebook in Meta is only a weapon of mass distraction is an understatement. Memory should make us connect the dots to see a design that has actually been announced for some time. Literally.

It was 2017 when Mark Zuckerberg, from the stage of the F8 conference, declared: «No one has ever done this before. We launch the first public IT platform dedicated to augmented reality ». It was no coincidence that a few months earlier on Facebook and Instagram the Stories format had been introduced, copied from scratch from Snapchat, the first platform that – together with Pokemon Go – had found a mainstream and disruptive way to superimpose virtual objects on reality that we see: the camera filters. Spark Ar, the IT platform in question, was born with the aim of riding this new wave of digital communication by giving anyone the opportunity not only to share, but also to create. To be clear, if a developer wants to launch an effect for the camera, such as those that distort the physiognomy of the face or add virtual objects such as glasses and animal ears, he does so with Spark Ar, which in the meantime has expanded: from this summer it can also be used for video calls on Instagram and WhatsApp.

If few remember it, maybe it’s because at the time it didn’t seem like anything so newsworthy. Instead it was a key moment and in retrospect we can reiterate it. Remembering the commercial flop of Google Glass, it was not the case to launch a new amazing pair of smart glasses, but to be patient and focus everything on the devices of the moment: smartphones. Because in addition to devices, you need content that motivates their use. Zuckerberg must have understood that it made no sense to bet only on hardware through Oculus, but above all on software that would allow you to easily create content for augmented reality and virtual reality. What does a social network have to do with all this? Simple: once again it can be the tool through which these new contents will spread among users, the primordial soup from which the metaverse will be born. This time, however, there will be a substantial difference for the company, or at least that’s what it hopes: it will no longer be just a service, but an infrastructure. To understand, if today the old Facebook is an important app but still one of many, tomorrow the new Meta will be like the IT environment within which the various apps will have to be created. Thus, after the PC operating systems of Microsoft and Apple, and the app stores of Google and even Apple, the time may come for the platform for the metaverse of Zuckerberg, who at the time of the big announcement criticized the creature of Steve Jobs like him. in 1984 he would do with IBM.

The point is that anyone who markets software must abide by the rules dictated by operating systems in the hands of three giants. The former Facebook wants a place among them and has been preparing to beat them on time for years. Beyond the reputational context and the futuristic video previews – a bit frightening and a bit clumsy – in which Zuck fences with an imaginary opponent, the birth of Meta is the definitive confirmation of a goal that has deep roots: that to build the IT platform of the future and dominate it. The founder of Facebook is deeply convinced that that future is represented by virtual reality and above all by augmented reality, and he has never made any secret of it. Already in 2014 he said he was convinced that the devices that will replace smartphones will be smart glasses. A few years later he came to produce his own, the RayBan Stories made in collaboration with Luxottica and now he plans to open branded offline stores in which to market them. He believes in it and wants to get to the point first that he has decided to link the name and identity of one of the largest companies in the world to an abstract, science-fiction concept, with the aim of appropriating it.

The gauntlet is thrown at both the software giants and the hardware giants. The former will have to deal with the billionaire investments already made by Facebook in this area and its ability to reach billions of users with their content. The latter will be designing and marketing smart glasses and viewers that are efficient, economical and perhaps calibrated on the rules dictated by Meta. In addition, they will have to face the competition of Meta itself, which through Oculus and the collaboration with Luxottica, aims not only to create the IT infrastructure but also to offer the best devices to use it. Furthermore, if the videos displayed by Zuckerberg were to actually translate into reality, computers, televisions and many other objects could in fact be replaced by holograms. What would that mean for the hardware market? How could they hold up and invent something new? It will be worth seeing.

It is now clear that augmented reality will increasingly become part of our daily life. For immersive virtual reality it will take more time and maybe it will remain a niche, although it is quite certain that it will flourish in gaming, a sector that Facebook itself has started to preside over for some time. It is too early to say, as it is to decide the fate of Meta. However, it is not early to start reflecting on what the construction of a space-time between sensory reality and digital simulation called a “metaverse” might entail. How many metaverses will exist? If today we discuss about filter bubble, the environment that the social network algorithm builds specifically for us showing us only what is related to us, tomorrow, after putting on a pair of glasses, we would be directly immersed, surrounded by virtual objects that perfectly integrated with our vision of physical reality. Like it or not, the movie is turning. Zuckerberg just has to hope to finish it. And that it does not end up in oblivion like the King Kong of what – for all – will always remain the director of Lord of the Rings.