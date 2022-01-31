The metaverse ready to invade our lives. Blackrock explains how he will impact investment choices

The metaverse like the internet of the early 90s or the advent of smartphones 15 years ago. A revolution capable of changing people’s daily lives. Like this Nigel Bolton, Co-Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock Fundamental Equities that the transition to the metaverse has significant implications for investors and – while it won’t become the mainstream until the end of this decade – investment opportunities are here and now.

Such opportunities, the expert points out, fall into two groups: opportunities in technology and hardware, and opportunities among consumer brands.

Metaverse: opportunities in technology

We believe a key breakthrough will come in the form of AR (virtual reality) glasses – objects that are light and smart enough to be worn every day – perhaps as early as the end of 2022. Producing AR glasses that are wearable, stylish and suitable to take us into the metaverse will require a new generation of chips, batteries and lenses says Bolton. “We would like to invest in companies that can provide large internet companies, companies that produce software and smartphones with the ingredients they need to develop eyewear and headphones. In our opinion, this is where the most immediate profits of the “metaverse” investment will be reaped. “With hardware, we believe there are opportunities in the services that can be accessed by these new devices, and in the software that will shape the metaverse. We are also interested in companies that will play a key role in ‘building’ the metaverse, designing and creating virtual worlds ”.

The consumer of the future

The metaverse will need to be embraced by all brands to grow. Brands that have resisted other major technological shifts have done so by understanding the consumer and providing relevant emotional experiences. People flock to brands that understand their world – both the normal analog world and the emerging and engaging digital worlds.

Fashion brands are already selling virtual clothes and shoes in virtual worlds, so that consumers can dress up their characters online (aka avatar). A luxury digital bag was recently sold for $ 4,000, online dating companies are rolling out VR worlds for “singles” and, of course, the big brands are advertising in virtual worlds and gaming sites, playing with a “captive audience”.

“We are looking for companies that lead the transformation of income streams, ready to be bigger and more meaningful in the years to come, and those that are investing to be where future consumers will be. Brands that invested heavily in ecommerce when their peers hadn’t yet are now expanding their market leadership. We will look for similar investments in the metaverse ”. “Those who have digital experience and are already experimenting with the metaverse – and have current cash flows to support the investment – we believe will be the winners in the long term.. Many of the brands that are already active in this area, however, are old, even if they are investing to attract the attention of young people “.