The Mexican team receives a new fine from FIFA, but not for the discriminatory cry

The new punishment is for the use of lasers against the United States and delay in the start of the games against Panama and El Salvador

The FIFA fined Mexico with 365 thousand pesos (17 thousand 500 Swiss francs), for the use of To be in the game against the United States and delay when starting the game against Panama and El Salvador. There is no sanction for the discriminatory shout.

Although in the match between Mexico and the United States heard the cry that so many sanctions have represented, the FIFAfor the moment, did not sanction the Mexican team for the behavior of his fans and only fined him for other incidents in the home games of the team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

In the match between Mexico and the United States, in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, the homophobic cry was heard in the last minutes that were played at the Azteca Stadium.

The FIFA informed this medium that the game was being analyzed to decide whether to open a disciplinary procedure against Mexico, for the discriminatory cry. In the sanctions of the qualifiers that ended at the end of March, only a fine appears against Mexicobut it is not because of the discriminatory cry.

FIFA sanctioned Mexico for the use of lasers during the match against the United States at the Azteca Stadium. Getty Images

The sanction against Mexico is 17,500 Swiss francswhich is equivalent to a little more than 365 thousand pesos, but the fine is for starting the games against Panama and El Salvador late, in addition to the appearance of a To bewho was leaving the stands, in the game against the United States.

El Tri, in the last qualifying matches, used an identification system for fans, with which it had all the fans of the national representative who attended the stadium registered. If they insisted on the homophobic cry, they were expelled from the Azteca and punished with five years without attending the games of the Mexican team.

In addition, the Mexican Soccer Federation provided video evidence of how it expelled fans from the building and the entire operation that was mounted to prevent the conduct persecuted by the FIFA.